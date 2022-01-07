Commemorating the birth of the Irish Free State won't exclude uncomfortable partition debate

In September 2021 a storm erupted when President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins declined an invitation to attend a Church service in County Armagh organised by the main Christian churches on the island of Ireland.

The service, depending on what lens one prefers looking through, was meant to be a “Service of Reflection and Hope” to mark 100 years since the creation of Northern Ireland and the partition of Ireland.

The controversy soon created a platform from which people could vent their views on partition, the Brits, a united Ireland, and basically any nationalist or unionist trope imaginable.

The end result unquestionably favoured the view opposed to his attendance on the grounds it supported partition, and not those espousing reconciliation, peace, and let ‘bygones be bygones’ as the reason why President Higgins should attend the service.

Opposition to the President’s attendance came from all shades of Irish nationalism, not just hard core nationalism, namely, Sinn Féin, who, perhaps more than most, must take the greatest leap on partition in the coming years. More on that later.

Many stalwarts within the Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael camp equally thought it a good idea for President Higgins to play the nationalist card and stake a claim for dear old Ireland by not attending. Romanticising over the fourth green field has long been a fall-back policy of southern politicians whenever they wish to blind the electorate to self-interest and political distortion.

Admittedly, there is no denying that partition has worked about as effectively as a three-pin plug in a two-pin socket. The 1960s was the decade when civil rights broke the mould, not just in the North but across the Southern States of the US, and in Africa where several countries sought independence from the lingering presence of colonial rule.

But back to the tricky issue of commemorating partition. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Irish Free State. A period in history ridiculed by some while hailed by others [mainly in south] as giving ‘us’ the freedom to achieve ultimate freedom.

Minister for Tourism Catherine Martin recently made €2 million available to Local Authorities as part of the Decade of Centenaries Programme. The hope is that Local Authorities will ‘develop meaningful’ commemorations around the founding of the Irish Free State throughout 2022.

But this is where things get confusing, even contradictory. Over the next 12 months, perspectives on the founding of the Irish Free State will, as sure as night follows day, divide into two separate strands of thought: the historians, who will assess the period purely from the standpoint of informing people about a tumultuous period in history; and politicians, lodged between a political rock and a hard place, intent on labouring in the field of historical revisionism to produce a harvest best suited to advancing political gloss on the issue.

Fine Gael TD Peter Burke retweeted Minister Martin’s announcement of funds as ‘great’ saying it will ‘lead the way as part of our commemoration of the establishment of the Free State’. Others, I’m sure, are of a similar view within the upper and lower Houses of Dáil Eireann, and across county council level.

There is nothing wrong with this position so long as one understands it lies precisely in the same territory as the event shunned by President Higgins in Armagh. If the Armagh event was scorned for commemorating partition, then what are events commemorating the Free State on this side of the Border to be classified as?

Commemorating the foundation of the Free State in the South is akin to commemorating partition in Northern Ireland, only in reverse. Both jurisdictions are governed by separate parliaments, therefore any commemoration on their establishment, by extension, commemorates partition, irrespective of the emotional and political views attached.

This, I feel, is where the battle line will be fought in the year to come. The one most likely to lie in the long grass waiting to pounce on unsuspecting politicians getting dizzy from excessive praise for the foundation of the Free State is Sinn Féin. The latter will be out in front, determined to press home the point that partition cannot be commemorated in a meaningful way when a united Ireland remains an unrealised aspiration.

This will ultimately draw politicians who are ardently opposed to physical force nationalism into the old debate on the moral equivalence between aspiring to a united Ireland on the one hand, as distinct from the Provisional IRA’s campaign on the other.

Sinn Féin’s fault-line is that you cannot have your cake and eat it on the question of detaching violence from the story of partition. Even if there are strong claims to suggest the opposite is in indeed the case.

Debates around 1922 versus 2022 will present the most interesting challenge for Sinn Fein. The party is surging ahead in the polls and looks positioned to take power after the next General Election. Power, one might add, in a State whose institutions only a short time ago harboured deep resentment among Sinn Féin members.

Sinn Féin will have to box clever around any commemorations on the foundation of the Free State, or the Republic of Ireland as proclaimed in 1949. Any presentation of an overly pessimistic catalogue of failures in the 26 County State by Sinn Féin will go down well with the Party faithful but risks isolating the ‘newer’ voter it is working tirelessly to attract.

Talk of a united Ireland is fashionable again while the Sinn Féin campaign for a border poll, if nothing else, keeps pulling more moderate nationalist voices into the debate; a debate they would otherwise feel no need to trouble themselves with. One thing is certain, however, commemorating the foundation of the Irish Free State does not preclude commemorating partition. Just don’t be surprised when the storm erupts.