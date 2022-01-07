Kerry

Commemorating the birth of the Irish Free State won't exclude uncomfortable partition debate

Minister for Tourism Catherine Martin has provided €2 million to Local Authorities for events marking 100 years since the foundation of Irish Free State in 1922. But is commemorating the Free State any different to the controversial event marking the centenary of Northern Ireland in 2021?   

A customs post along the border in the 1950s. Expand

Stephen Fernane

In September 2021 a storm erupted when President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins declined an invitation to attend a Church service in County Armagh organised by the main Christian churches on the island of Ireland.

The service, depending on what lens one prefers looking through, was meant to be a “Service of Reflection and Hope” to mark 100 years since the creation of Northern Ireland and the partition of Ireland.

