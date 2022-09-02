Comfort for Chemo set to host ‘Hope Social’ in Ballyroe Heights Hotel

It was a busy week for all Comfort for Chemo Kerry this week as they officially launched of the Inaugural Hope Social which will be held on November 12 in Tralee Ballyroe Heights Hotel.

All proceeds from this ‘Hope Social’ will go towards helping ‘Comfort for Chemo Kerry’ achieve their goal of building, equipping and providing comfort for patients who are undergoing chemotherapy in a purpose built state-of-the-art chemotherapy unit on the grounds of University Hospital Kerry.

The need for a unit such as this has never been greater and Comfort For Chemo are hoping that people will come out to support this event in November.

“We would love for people to join us for dinner, ceol agus craic. The people of Kerry are always so generous and supportive of the charity and we are humbled by their response to this very worthy cause,” said Mary Fitzgerald of Comfort for Chemo Kerry.

The MC’s on the night will be Elaine Kinsella and Billy Keane; the evening will kick off with a drinks reception at 6pm and this will be then be followed by dinner at 7; music on the night will be provided by the Pat Fitz band followed by a disco into the early hours with Dj Donal.

Tickets for this not-to-be-missed night will go on sale this Saturday, September 10 and will cost €70 each.

For further information, please contact 087 175 7885 or email info@comfortforchemo.com