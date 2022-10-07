Columban priest Fr Liam’s urgent Pakistan appeal for Mission Month

The Indus in flood after the catastrophic conditions in Pakistan recently.

COLUMBAN priest Fr Liam O’Callaghan is to speak of his vital work with the poor in Pakistan as part of the Diocese of Kerry’s Mission Month programme.

The Diocese is marking the Mission Month of October via a webinar with Fr Liam which all can access by registering in advance on www.dioceseofkerry.ie.

Taking place on Thursday, October 20, next at 7pm it will hear from Fr Liam as to his work with disadvantaged communities hit hard by horrific flooding and what the Diocese describes as this year’s ‘climate carnage’.

The overarching message of the month as ever is that ‘Mission is still relevant in today’s world’!

“As locally we face inflation hikes and electricity shortages we turn our attention during this Webinar, Thursday the 20th of October, to poverty-stricken countries and we converse with people who dedicate their lives to working with the poor, focusing on education, health and dialogue between faith groups, in the hope of peace and justice. Liam O Callaghan is one of these,” a spokesperson for the Diocese said, adding:

“Throw into that mix the overwhelming negative impacts of climate change to which richer countries, Ireland included, have contributed and we see how the problems for poorer countries like Pakistan have escalated.”

Incredibly, an entire third of the massive subcontinental country was left submerged by the catastrophic flooding:

“This summer extreme heat followed by the well documented, severe monsoon floods, left one third of Pakistan under water. This caused widespread devastation to the agricultural sector, especially in the southern parts of the country where Fr. Liam is based.

“Villages were washed away, leaving around 3.4 million children in need of assistance and at increased risk of waterborne diseases, drowning and malnutrition. The situation is still critical in the worst affected areas due to the flooding from the overflowing River Indus and Lake Manchhar. The Sindh Government has declared 23 out of 29 districts as calamity-hit areas.”

“We welcome Fr Liam live from Pakistan on this upcoming Webinar. This event is an initiative of the Diocesan Justice Peace and Integrity of Creation Committee and Fr. Liam coordinates the Justice Peace and Integrity of Creation group in Pakistan,” the spokesperson said.

Fr Liam reports that the situation in Pakistan remains critical, where 23 of the 29 districts in the Sindh province have been declared calamity-hit areas.

“I have seen many humanitarian disasters in the world, but I have never seen climate carnage on this scale.”

That was the response of UN General Secretary, Antonio Guterres as he visited the stricken country recently.

The theme for Mission Month this year, meanwhile, is ‘You will be my witnesses’ with Mission Sunday to be celebrated all around the world on October 23.