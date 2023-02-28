‘Colossal’ Kenmare bay mussel farm application withdrawn by shellfish company

Planning for a mussel farm off the coast of Ardgroom close to Kenmare Bay described as ‘colossal’ by those opposed to the development has been withdrawn.

The application lodged by Westpoint Shellfish Ltd, Cleandra, Ardgroom, Beara, in 2019 led to campaign by a group called Friends of Kenmare Bay to oppose the development which they believed would destroy the amenity of Kenmare bay.

The Mussel farm if granted permission would stretch three miles and cover 550 acres of water and which voluntary spokesperson for the group Kenmare based solicitor Conor Murphy said would be “the great wall of China of Mussel Farms’. The group, he said, were not against aquaculture but this specific project was too large for the Kenmare bay area.

Since then Mr Murphy has regularly sought updates on the project and it has now emerged that the application has been withdrawn. Mr Murphy said this was a win and showed that communities can fight back.

"The real success of this project was to show that proper use of the public consultation phase by a group like ours can put it up to big business,” he said.

At the time Mr Murphy raised concerns about the public consultation process and which led to the formation of the group to raise awareness of the plans for the farm and to ensure that the public had an opportunity to give their views positive or negative.

The scale of the project was one of the main concerns by the group. Mr Murphy said the group would disband as it was primarily set up to raise concerns about the scale of the project.