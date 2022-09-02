College life shapes you, and students don’t deserve accommodation woes

I remember my first house in college. It was so cold that we had to go outside, in the depths of winter, to warm up. We often sat around the gas ring in the kitchen for heat. The walls were so thin we could almost talk to the neighbours, and the furniture and carpet were threadbare. But it was a college home for six, only two lucky enough to have their own room, and we loved it.

The following year, we moved to a better house, luckily belonging to a college lecturer taking a sabbatical, and it was a relative palace.

I look back on all my college rental accommodation with fondness, even those that were of a poor standard. I learned life lessons, the most basic of which were to cook and clean, and how to share a house. It formed the person I became and is a vital part of growing up.

So when I see and read the stories of the students struggling to find accommodation, it makes me both angry and sad. I am angry that the accommodation crisis is putting so much pressure on the next generation who already struggle with the pressure of a points system and the hope that they can get a college place. But to top that, they now have to worry if they can even take up the college place they worked so hard for because they can’t find a room to rent.

I am sad because, if they can’t rent, they won’t get to enjoy the college life they should have, not one just focused on lectures but on making friends and learning to live in the real world.

The housing crisis has been getting worse and worse, and despite the Government setting out targets, we seem to end up in a worse place every single year.

Mary Kate Lacey from Tralee told of her search to find accommodation in UCC last week, without which she faces a six-hour daily commute to study. It is neither feasible nor fair.

Read More

A parent last week told me they were considering acquiring a mobile home for their son and seeking a site for it. This was vetoed because of planning. Another option not possible as they desperately worry about their child’s future. The next option is to defer for a year in the hope that a place to live might be found next year.

Is this really what we want for the next generation? We can’t even send them to college because we can’t provide accommodation? It is a poor reflection of the country we live in.

Housing should be one of the Government’s main priorities and, to be fair, it probably is. But things can't continue like this. This affects not only students but families right across the country; we have single men and women who can’t afford to buy or rent; refugees came here hoping to start a new life and, right now, we don’t have enough housing for anyone.

Where have we gone wrong? Is it that planning laws that are too rigid, as Breanndán Ó Beaglaoich said in a recently aired RTÉ documentary about his planning woes? Are there too many regulations on landlords?

Last week, a large housing development was refused planning in Killarney because it would affect bats. Residents in the area had mounted a campaign against the development prior to this and had genuine concerns about the scale of the project, the access route to it and the height of it, but these were not insurmountable with the right discussions. However, there was no need to seek a resolution given that bats trumped it all and put paid to the developer’s plans anyway.

Killarney is not a college town, such a development was not going to solve the student-accommodation crisis, but it could have helped families and workers. I am not saying our bats shouldn’t be protected, but I do believe solving the crisis must take precedent.

And I believe we must start by helping students. They are the next generation and the future of what this country, and the least they deserve is the opportunity to go to college, study and get the full college experience. Maybe some of them will even come up with solutions to the housing crisis if given a chance.

Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris indicated this week that modular housing might be considered for students, and he indicated that more student accommodation is on the cards, with planning granted for around 3,000 college-owned units.

Lack of new housing is only one factor. We all know there are houses and rooms out there to rent, so how do we get them into circulation for students? Potential landlords need incentives to rent out, particularly to students in the towns that play host to our colleges.

Horror stories have put potential landlords off, but not all students will wreck your property; in fact most will love it as it is their first home away from home, and it is not just about an income, it is about paying it forward to the next generation.