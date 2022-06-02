Collapse in COVID solidarity is a warning to protect goodwill shown to Ukrainian refugees

For all its faults, COVID taught us a lot: how to avoid people, respiratory hygiene, good curves versus bad curves.

More crucially, we learned that all the solidarity and goodwill in the world can vanish in the blink of an eye.

It’s not long since we were ‘all in it together’. When every conversation ended in a ‘stay safe’ message fuelled by a maniacal passion for national unity.

Then a civil war erupted. The vaccine wars of 2021-22 marked the official end of our COVID solidarity phase. It turned harmony to haze.

Today, we live in a post-vaccination age where Putin has replaced Pfizer as the enemy.

There is much to learn from this ‘COVID-camaraderie-collapse’ when it comes to understanding the limitations of our goodwill towards Ukrainian refugees.

In the early days of March, there was nothing we wouldn’t do as night after night, through our television screens, we watched women and children escape war.

On arrival in Kerry, businesses, schools, community organisations, and ordinary citizens offered aid and opportunity.

We were all in it together in a way that mattered and was results-based. This drive is still strong.

And yet I feel anxious. In recent weeks the breeze has changed direction ever so slightly. I hear debates of discontent simmering in the background.

Huge levels of kindness are still managing to keep much of the negativity at bay. But for how long?

The first indication I had of a change in attitude towards the Ukrainian crisis came at a recent Kerry County Council meeting.

The rapid response and assistance for Ukrainian refugees was used to make the point that other marginalised groups don’t receive similar assistance.

As much as I am aware, there was no deliberate malice intended during that Council conversation, even if it felt slightly uncomfortable.

When taken in the context of the current climate of rising inflation, the cost of living, a housing scarcity, a shortage of school places - even availability of hotel rooms – it’s easy to see where the pressure points are.

Each of us need to be careful when expressing criticism on these issues to avoid pitting one vulnerable sector of society against another. That’s not the way.

Language matters. Back in April, Fáilte Ireland intimated during an Oireachtas hearing that housing Ukrainian refugees in hotels threatens tourism the longer it goes on.

This sends out mixed messages. It makes refugees a target for frustration.

One only has to reflect on the COVID lockdowns to know how economics is constantly at loggerheads with social policy.

But complaining about a lockdown doesn’t pose implications for anyone or anything as it is an abstract construct. However, directly stating that refugees are the root cause of something creates a focus for anger.

Ukrainian refugees do not want to be here. That’s a given. I’m certain they would prefer the comfort of their own home and communities in Ukraine rather than live in a hotel room and just exist.

We should understand that for all the goodwill shown to Ukrainians here, it’s still not too late for us to mess things up if we get complacent.

Don’t agree? Who would have thought during the COVID solidarity days as we lit candles for victims and clapped for medical personnel that it would all end in vicious disagreement.

A national day of remembrance, a bank holiday, was declared on March 18 to remember the victims of COVID. Not a fig was given by most people for what happened during the dark days of the pandemic.

We had moved on. Much like we are moving on from the Ukrainian refugee response.

What we need is to work consistently hard to ensure apathy does not undo the past few months. We stepped up to the mark in providing shelter and a second chance to families. It came naturally to us. Let’s not lose that.

I’m not for a second saying a collapse in goodwill is inevitable where Ukrainian refugees are concerned. It doesn’t have to. But this is the danger if we take our eye off the ball.

And here’s the rub. A sinister negativity is already part of public discourse. It already lurks just below the surface.

I know this because I have been privy to conversations recently when the ‘if only we were Ukrainian’ line was used in a pessimistic tone.

We’ve all heard a similar diatribe aimed at refugees in the past. We understand its seriousness.

No one is saying for a second the rollout of welfare services is a seamless process for everyone. We know that much. However, a war in Ukraine is an exceptional case.

The important message to remember is that goodwill and solidarity are conditional human emotions. This means they can change, often abruptly.

In the weeks and months to come, the onus will be on Government and the Local Authority to get this one right. For the most part, they have done a good job. But it’s not over.

Compassion and charity towards war-torn refuges is something we all agree on. Get it wrong and we risk creating a vacuum for rogue elements to weave their hate and division. Believe me, there is no shortage of these people out there.

For the most part, people are empathetic. Kerry has proven itself a society where communities are willing to open doors, not close them.

Any short-sightedness from Government departments to strike a balance on how it delivers welfare services remains the fault-line.

As I see it, there are two societal stages to a Ukrainian refugee’s transition: acceptance and assimilation. The former has already been successful, while the assimilation part is more problematic.

This is the point at which solidarity gets replaced by indifference if social cohesion is out of sync. It is the next stage.

Continuing stalemate in the war in Ukraine also means that our goodwill must be in this for the long haul.

We should all beware of leaving the door open to opportunists who can turn the refugee crisis into a ‘them versus us’ scenario.

If we get this wrong, it would be a terrible shame. We’ve come too far to let that happen.