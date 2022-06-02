Kerry

Dublin

Collapse in COVID solidarity is a warning to protect goodwill shown to Ukrainian refugees

Stephen Fernane

The kindness shown to Ukrainian refuges in Kerry has been nothing short of spectacular since the war started. Stephen Fernane says this needs to be protected against a rise in negative commentary around the provision of services. The sudden collapse in social solidarity around the COVID pandemic also serves as a warning.

Soloiia Svystun wrapped in the national flag of her country, Ukraine, at the Earl of Desmond Hotel in Tralee. (Photo by Domnick Walsh). Expand

Soloiia Svystun wrapped in the national flag of her country, Ukraine, at the Earl of Desmond Hotel in Tralee. (Photo by Domnick Walsh).

For all its faults, COVID taught us a lot: how to avoid people, respiratory hygiene, good curves versus bad curves.

More crucially, we learned that all the solidarity and goodwill in the world can vanish in the blink of an eye.

Privacy