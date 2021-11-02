Colette is the new Tralee Chamber Alliance Chief Executive

Colette O’Connor has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of Tralee Chamber Alliance. The Ballydonoghue native takes over from outgoing Chief Executive, Ken Tobin.

Colette is a founding member of the Listowel Chamber Alliance and served as an Administrator between 2017 and 2021 during which time she helped to build a new brand for the town of Listowel and assisted in sourcing funding for projects.

The move to Tralee Chamber Alliance is a challenge Colette is excited about. She welcomed the fact retail is picking up again in Tralee following the difficult COVID period, and praised Tralee Town Centre for its vibrancy and attractiveness.

“I’m very excited about it and I’m absolutely thrilled. There is a wonderful team involved in Tralee Chamber, which is a firmly established Chamber that is known for promoting business, not just in Tralee but also in lending its support to Chambers in other towns in Kerry,” said Colette.

“Tralee has so much going for it. It is a fantastic town to live in and to work in. I have a young family and we’re constantly in Tralee; there is something in Tralee for everybody. From a business perspective, it is one of the main hubs in the region. Ken [Tobin] will be a hard act to follow given his work; he has been very supportive,” added Colette.

Colette set up her own Management Consultancy business in 2017, specialising in the Events and Hospitality sector. She is also heavily involved with the Kerry Chambers Network and is a member of the Board of Directors for the Kerry Tourism Industry Federation.

Colette has worked in management roles at the former Feils Point Hotel (now the Rose Hotel) and at the Abbeygate Hotel (now the Ashe Hotel). Colette was also instrumental in lobbying successfully for a Failte Ireland Visitor Experience Development Program for North Kerry/West Limerick/Clare with strong support from KCC.

Kevin McCarthy, President of Tralee Chamber Alliance, welcomed Colette’s appointment saying that she has extensive knowledge of business in Tralee given her managerial roles in the town.

“We are delighted to welcome Colette into Tralee Chamber Alliance and believe she will be a huge asset,” said Kevin.

“Her skills and experience will help the Chamber work with the local business community to maximise the potential of the area.”