Coffee morning for Clifford brothers

Marguerite Casey and Caitriona Casey O’Donoghue at the coffee morning fundraiser for the Clifford boys in The Nagle Rice Community Centre in Milltown on Saturday last. Photo by Michael Kenny

Ann Marie and Melissa O’Connor attending the coffee morning fundraiser for the Clifford boys in The Nagle Rice Community Centre in Milltown on Saturday last. Photo by Michael Kenny.

Helping out at the Clifford Coffee Morning in Milltown last Saturday was Margaret Harmon, Kathleen Walker, and Lucy O’Sullivan. Photo by Michael Kenny

Members of the Clifford family attending the fundraising event on Saturday last. Front left to right Helen Burke, Conor and Andrew Clifford. Back left to right: John Hayes, James, Patrick and Jack Clifford, Mary Hayes and Valerie Foley (Organiser). Photo by Michael Kenny

Kerry Richardson, Mary Dennehy, Bridget Doona and Holly Richardson attending the Clifford Coffee fundraising event on Saturday last in Milltown. Photo by Michael Kenny

Joan O’Brien and Roseanne Fogarty putting their best foot forward at Clifford boys fundraising event in The Nagle Rice Community Centre in Milltown on Saturday last. Photo by Michael Kenny.

Behind the scenes at the fundraising coffee morning in aid of the Clifford boys were Eileen O’Sullivan, Annette Garland, Lucy O’Sullivan and Tim O’Sullivan. Photo by Michael Kenny.

During difficult times communities rally around those in need and in Milltown the entire community have done all they can to support the four Clifford boys who tragically lost their parents within months of each other.

Padraig Clifford (46) passed away in early January following a short battle with cancer, just five months after the death of his wife – Elaine, also from cancer – a day before her 41st birthday.

Padraig and Elaine left behind four beloved sons: Patrick, Jack, Andrew and Conor.

Conor just started school in September, while their eldest son, Patrick (21), worked alongside Padraig in the family business.

Last Saturday the community once again rallied around to help the four boys by hosting a fundraising coffee morning.

Now, a close friend of both Elaine and Padraig’s has organised a coffee morning to help raise funds to build a future for the four boys as they come to terms with their heart-breaking loss.

Valerie Foley said that the death of both Elaine and Padraig ‘devastated’ the entire community in Milltown and beyond, and that the coffee morning at the The Nagle Rice Community Centre was a mark of respect for the family and a way of helping them as they come to terms with the huge and heart-breaking loss.

The three younger boys attend school in Milltown and the family live in An Tuarín Lin.

She said that the event was well supported throughout the day.

“It was a great success. We had some fantastic home baking and great entertainment by DJ Donal Clifford and Tony Moore.”

She said that the organisers are grateful for the donations, the home baking and to those that helped out on the day.

“A big thanks to everyone for supporting it.”

She said that the amount raised is not yet known but the full amount will be announced in the coming weeks when the donations are finalised.

Several fundraisers have taken place for the family since last August to help ensure the boys have financial security growing up following the loss of their beloved parents.