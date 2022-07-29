Coercive control laws laid bare as ‘Nicola’ and ‘Sinead’ share their stories

There isn’t a woman or man who hasn’t read the court case making headlines this week without shivering in shock at the trauma suffered by the former girlfriend of Garda Paul Moody.

Moody was sentenced to three years and three months for coercive control last week.

There have been many such cases over the years, but this week’s description in court of the trauma endured by a woman, known as ‘Nicola’ for the purpose of the case, has shocked women across the country, and many men, too.

Just a few days later, another story came to light, this time of the horror Sinéad O’Neill suffered during a six-week relationship with Dean Ward. She was coercively controlled, raped and assaulted at the hands of Dean Ward.

Both women’s stories are a signal of what can go on behind closed doors; nobody knows it’s happening, and the fear that the victims in these cases lived with on a daily basis is unimaginable.

The terrifying details outlined by ‘Nicola’ and Sinead tell of how a seemingly loving relationship turned into a living nightmare, and both have been topics of conversation among many of my female friends this week.

We’ve talked about how a man who seems charming can turn into your worst enemy.

In both cases, the women were looking to meet someone to share their lives with but both relationships took a terrifying turn. In Nicola’s case, it led to four years of abuse by Paul Moody, who subjected her to a terrifying ordeal as she battled a terminal cancer diagnosis. Sinead’s case told of her six weeks of hell.

Safe Ireland describes coercive control “as a persistent and deliberate pattern of behaviour by an abuser over a prolonged period of time designed to achieve obedience and create fear.” This is what both men did in these cases.

Evidence at the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that Mr Moody, who was a member of An Garda Siochána throughout the four years, had sent more than 30,000 messages which were described in court as threatening, vile and abusive.

In one 14-hour period in July 2018, he sent her 652 messages alone, amounting to one every 90 seconds. She wanted to take her own life and was ashamed of allowing him to treat her as he did, the court was told.

The woman had been diagnosed with stage-four cancer but not only had to battle the disease but some of the worst abuse imaginable.

Despite all she went through, she bravely spoke out about what she endured when she gave a 280-page statement to gardaí after another member of the force found the messages on Mr Moody’s phone. After finding these messages, this Garda contacted her.

It is hard to imagine how tough it was for her to face her attacker in court, but she should be applauded for her bravery in doing so and in ensuring that his ‘evil behaviour’ was brought to light. So too should the bravery of Sinead O’Neill, who contacted gardaí after coming up with a plan, with her boss, to help her escape.

It is not easy for any woman to speak out about this type of behaviour, and there can be no criticism of those who don’t as it is, without doubt, the most difficult thing that anyone could be asked to do. But, hopefully, the coverage of these cases will give women hope.

Moody is now serving three yeas and three months for his four-year campaign. This case has been more than distressing given the nature of the abuse and the derogatory and degrading messages he sent to ‘Nicola’, but it has also shone a light on ‘coercive control’ and what can and does go on in homes across Ireland. The fact, too, that he was a member of a force the public turns to for safety cannot be ignored.

Sinead’s story is equally as terrifying given the messages, the abuse and the assaults she suffered; events which isolated her from everyone.

Since January 2019, coercive control is a crime in Ireland and now, just three years later, we are seeing just how important it is for such laws to be introduced.

These cases have shone a light not only on the terrifying reality faced by women in abusive relationships and but also the need for supports for these women to escape those relationships.

The lack of refuge spaces across the country has previously been highlighted. It has been reported that there are only 140 such spaces available despite Ireland needing almost 500. More spaces are needed in Kerry too, where Adapt, the Kerry women’s refuge, is seeking permission for a new building to cater for the increased numbers of women who seek their help. These services must be provided; if the court cases this week tells us anything, they tells us that.

They tell us how important the law is and the services that surround it are. We must ensure that women can turn to somewhere when they need to, and having enough refuge spaces is just one aspect of this. There is much more we have to do, but we can start with providing services to help those women who find themselves at the mercy of evil.