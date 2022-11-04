Cocaine possession charge was a ‘watershed moment’ for Abbeyfeale man

A 28-year-old man had fallen in with a circle of people and developed a dependency on drugs, but Gardaí catching him in possession of cocaine was a watershed moment for him, Listowel District Court has heard.

Brian Martin O’Connor of 29 Gleann Cryle, Abbeyfeale, County Limerick, appeared before the court yesterday (Thursday) after being arrested for possessing €200 worth of cocaine on February 12 this year.

The incident took place at the Square in Listowel, Garda evidence explained. Sgt Kieran O’Connell described Mr O’Connor as co-operative, and he made full admissions. He has three previous convictions, all of which were for road-traffic matters.

Solicitor Enda O’Connor said that his client developed a drug habit after falling in with a circle of people, and over time this habit turned into a dependency. The February 12 incident, he said, was a “watershed moment” for his client.

His client has since engaged with counselling services, he explained, and also attends AA meetings on a weekly basis. He has moved out of home in Abbeyfeale and is employed.

Judge David Waters agreed to strike out the matter if Mr O’Connor pays €300 to Cuan Mhuire addiction services by the December 15 court sitting. Upon providing a receipt of this payment, Mr O’Connor will avoid a conviction, but Judge Waters warned that if Mr O’Connor is found possessing drugs again, he will receive a conviction that would have huge consequences for his future employment prospects.