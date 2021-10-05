Cllrs pave way for Killarney skate park

Killarney Municipal District Councillors have given the thumbs up to a new skateboard park at the grounds of Killarney Sports and Leisure Complex.

It comes after members voted in favour of plans outlined by the local authority during Special MD meeting.

The Council outlined that the project is expected to cost between €150,000 and €220,000. It is hoped that some funding can be secured from the Sports Capital Fund, and the local authority said it expects news on its application for such funding “imminently”.

The project will be constructed within a green area of between 200 and 300 square metres in the townland of Park, located on the western side of the sports complex. The Council assured that the location will be highly visible and will consist of a flat slab with integrated street structures such as rails and grind blocks. The slab will be bordered by ramps and a quarter pipe up to 1.5 metres above ground level. There will be no bowl at the facility, which will be bordered by 2.4-metre-high lockable perimeter fencing. The Council assured that the materials used and the location of the park will mitigate noise pollution. It also assured that it will take on insurance, and full cover will be in place.

Independent Cllr Brendan Cronin requested that the Council specify that the park’s closing time will be at 6pm during winter months, as opposed to 9pm in the summer months. This was supported by Councillor Maura Healy-Rae (IND) and adopted at the meeting. Cllr Niall O’Callaghan (IND) said he was “150 per cent” behind the project but expressed some concerns about its ability to attract international competition when it is aimed at the beginner-to-intermediate skateboarding group.

Cllr Donal Grady (IND) shared his gratitude to everyone who has been involved in bringing the project closer to fruition and expects the facility to be something “Killarney should be very, very proud of”. Cllr Marie Moloney (Labour) said she expects adults, as well as children and teenagers, to make use of the park; while Fianna Fáil Cllr Niall Kelleher said he was overwhelmed at the level of engagement from the community. Twenty-six submissions were made during public consultation, the vast majority of which expressed support for the project.

All six Councillors in attendance voted in favour of the plans, which were proposed by Cllr Grady and seconded by Cllr Cronin. Kerry Independent Alliance Councillor John O’Donoghue was absent.