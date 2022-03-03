Cllrs lash out at Grady’s ‘derogatory’ Plunkett Street Killarney comments

There was heated discussion on a Notice of Motion by Independent Councillor Donal Grady calling for the re-opening of Plunkett Street in Killarney after Cllr Grady claimed to have twice seen drugs dealt on the street “in the middle of the day” since the street was fully pedestrianised on a temporary basis.

Independent Cllr Brendan Cronin was particularly scathing of any suggestion that allowing traffic on the street would make the area safer, describing it as “utter nonsense”. He accused Cllr Grady of “scare-mongering” and “negative, derogatory commentary”.

Cllr Grady’s motion at Wednesday’s Municipal District meeting called for the re-opening of the street, as well as the removal of “kerbing and tarmac that have restricted parking in the town”.

A previous vote by Council members has seen the street closed to traffic between 7pm and 7am, but Kerry County Council explained at Wednesday’s Killarney Municipal District meeting that 24-hour pedestrianisation, introduced during the pandemic, would continue until the end of the year. This decision, the Council stressed, would be kept under review but was being taken due to the continuing prevalence of the COVID-19 virus and the fact that many may still feel uncomfortable if space on the street were restricted.

The discussion was initially relatively sedate, with Cllr Grady asking that “common sense prevail” in light of the Government’s loosening of most COVID-19 restrictions.

Cllr Grady’s Notice of Motion, Municipal District Manager Angela McAllen said, would only apply to the time of day that was not subject to pedestrianisation prior to the pandemic. While the Motion was not seconded, several members expressed doubts over the full closure being extended until the end of 2022.

The debate became far more heated, however, when Cllr Grady appeared to suggest that pedestrianisation had led to anti-social behaviour.

“I have seen, not every night of course, on Main Street and Plunkett Street, what’s happening in our town,” Cllr Grady said. “It wasn’t Killarney. It was a different town. When I see, with witnesses, people dealing drugs on Plunkett Street…I’ve never seen that before. The sooner we can open that street, the better.”

A furious Cllr Cronin described the Motion as being “all over the shop”.

“Regarding Plunkett Street, we as Councillors voted to close it from 7pm to 7am, a massive progressive decision,” he said.

“The commentary then is that it wasn’t safe for children. I’ve never seen anything other than children and families enjoying themselves…The atmosphere, day and night, is exceptional.

“I wonder did the Councillor ever go down there when the nightclubs would close, and the traffic that was there at 2.30am seven or eight years ago. If you went into collect children, as parents did, you’d be afraid to.”

He questioned why Cllr Grady had not cited recent surveying showing broad support for Plunkett Street’s pedestrianisation.

Kerry Independent Alliance Cllr John O’Donoghue said Cllr Grady’s Motion was well intended, but he said that anti-social behaviour in Killarney is the exception rather than the rule. Fianna Fáil Cllr Niall Kelleher said he was not disputing what Cllr Grady saw, but agreed with Cllr O’Donoghue that such actions were far from commonplace.

Independent Cllr Maura Healy-Rae meanwhile called for a full review of emergency measures introduced during the pandemic.

Ms McAllen stressed that any permanent measures, “which these are not”, would need to be approved by the members and go through all formal processes, such as public consultation.