Cllrs lash out at Grady’s ‘derogatory’ Plunkett Street Killarney comments

Plunkett Street, Killarney, in pre-pandemic times. Expand

Plunkett Street, Killarney, in pre-pandemic times.

kerryman

There was heated discussion on a Notice of Motion by Independent Councillor Donal Grady calling for the re-opening of Plunkett Street in Killarney after Cllr Grady claimed to have twice seen drugs dealt on the street “in the middle of the day” since the street was fully pedestrianised on a temporary basis.

Independent Cllr Brendan Cronin was particularly scathing of any suggestion that allowing traffic on the street would make the area safer, describing it as “utter nonsense”. He accused Cllr Grady of “scare-mongering” and “negative, derogatory commentary”.

