Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 16.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Cllr warns that Black Valley school closure “a death knell on Kerry rural heritage”

Nessa O'Donoghue with her little brother, Darragh O'Donoghue; Susan Tangney; Ana Downing; Catrina Buckley; Eilise Sullivan; and Debbie Sullivan, pictured on Tuesday at the Valley National School. Photo by Tatyana McGough Expand

Close

Nessa O'Donoghue with her little brother, Darragh O'Donoghue; Susan Tangney; Ana Downing; Catrina Buckley; Eilise Sullivan; and Debbie Sullivan, pictured on Tuesday at the Valley National School. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Nessa O'Donoghue with her little brother, Darragh O'Donoghue; Susan Tangney; Ana Downing; Catrina Buckley; Eilise Sullivan; and Debbie Sullivan, pictured on Tuesday at the Valley National School. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Nessa O'Donoghue with her little brother, Darragh O'Donoghue; Susan Tangney; Ana Downing; Catrina Buckley; Eilise Sullivan; and Debbie Sullivan, pictured on Tuesday at the Valley National School. Photo by Tatyana McGough

kerryman

Tadhg Evans

Closing the Gap of Dunloe National School in the Black Valley would be a death knell on a hugely valuable part of Kerry’s rural heritage, a Kerry County Councillor has warned.

Cllr Dan McCarthy (Independent) brought an Emergency Motion to today’s Kenmare Municipal District meeting after The Kerryman this week published that the school is to close its doors at the end of the school year.

Privacy