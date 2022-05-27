Cllr warns that Black Valley school closure “a death knell on Kerry rural heritage”

Closing the Gap of Dunloe National School in the Black Valley would be a death knell on a hugely valuable part of Kerry’s rural heritage, a Kerry County Councillor has warned.

Cllr Dan McCarthy (Independent) brought an Emergency Motion to today’s Kenmare Municipal District meeting after The Kerryman this week published that the school is to close its doors at the end of the school year.

The decision was made by the school’s patron, Bishop Ray Browne, and a community campaign to bring about a reversal of that decision has seen a petition, asking for the school to remain open, delivered to the Bishop.

Just two students are enrolled at the school currently, but Councillors agreed at today’s meeting that closing the school based on its current enrolment numbers would a short-sighted and damaging move for one of Kerry’s most rural areas.

“When we see a rural school closing, this is the first of many that will happen,” Cllr McCarthy warned. “We know Killarney is bursting at the seams with children, so is Kenmare, and they’re looking for places in primary schools…I can’t understand why we spend thousands on transporting children from rural areas to schools in towns but we don’t do it the other way around.

“This would be a death knell on our rural heritage.”

Cllr McCarthy has asked the Council to write to Education Minister Norma Foley – a Kerry-based TD – and ask her to meet with the relevant stakeholders.

Cllr McCarthy’s motion received unanimous backing from his colleagues at today’s meeting.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Michael Cahill said the decision strikes him as strange given the number of Ukrainian children that have come into the country. With such a demand for school spaces as a result of this, he said he can’t understand why you would close a school at this time.

Independent Cllr Johnny Healy-Rae said that if the Black Valley school could “get over a hump” of low enrolment, it could survive for decades more. He pointed to the example of a school closure in Blackwater, explaining that several coaches were needed in the following years to bring children from that area to school elsewhere.

In her capacity as a teacher at Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine, Kenmare, Cllr Norma Moriarty (Fianna Fáil) said that visiting the Black Valley school ahead of the students’ transition to secondary school was a visit she always loved making. She described the standard of teaching there as being “as good as any in the world, not just the country,” and she said it offered a wonderful option for primary-school education.

Cllr Patrick O’Connor-Scarteen (Fine Gael) pointed out that that the Black Valley struggled to get electricity, has struggled for good broadband, and is now struggling to hold on to its school. He said the area has always “had to fight for everything”.

“It’s about more than a school,” Cllr McCarthy said. “It’s about keeping a community together.”