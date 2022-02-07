Cllr: too easy to use someone else’s name to object to planning

A Killorglin Fianna Fáil Councillor has said that people objecting to planning applications should be asked to provide ID to do so as he feels it is too easy to use someone else’s name when engaging with the process.

In fact, Councillor John Francis Flynn told the most recent Kenmare Municipal District meeting that he was aware of recent incidents in his own locality of names being used falsely to lodge planning objections.

Read More

“It caused awful upset,” Cllr Flynn claimed. “And it can cause awful trouble in a local community, it could lead to fights between neighbours for no reason. I think it’s too easy to object. Anyone can write in a letter and sign someone else’s name without having to provide ID.”

Though his Notice of Motion dealt specifically with asking that objectors have to use ID to engage with the planning process, Cllr Flynn added that if someone paid their €20 objection fee using a cheque, or submitted their objection via e-mail, this would introduce a certain degree of identification and traceability. He also feels that the €20 objection fee is too low.

The Notice of Motion was seconded by his party colleague, Cllr Norma Moriarty.

Kenmare Municipal District Manager Martin O’Donoghue said he had no issue with the intent of Cllr Flynn’s Notice of Motion, but he said the Councillor had made some serious allegations.

“I’d remind Councillors that if there’s an allegation of that nature, it’s entirely a matter for An Garda Síochána, and there is a responsibility on elected members and members of the public, where they have information, to provide it to An Garda Síochána,” Mr O’Donoghue said.

Read More