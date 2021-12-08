Cllr Thornton welcomes significant investment by KETB in Listowel town

Fine Gael Cllr Aoife Thornton has welcomed the investment of €445,000 by the Kerry Education and Training Board (KETB) that will see it relocate to a permanent site in Listowel, thereby enhancing its future as an education and training centre for the town.

Contracts were signed by the KETB at their Board meeting on December 2.

A KETB board member for the past seven years, Cllr Thornton proposed the investment at a recent board meeting.

It’s thought the purchase of a two-storey unit at Clieveragh Industrial Estate will lead to even further investment by KETB in Listowel in the coming years as it looks to capitalise on this latest investment.

For the first time, it provides for the establishment of separate buildings for Coláiste Na Ríochta Post Primary School and Kerry College Listowel Campus.

Cllr Thornton described the development as one of the highlights of her time on the board of KETB, and that it will help promote the development of a life-long learning society in Listowel so that all who live there will have access to education and training.

“I was thrilled to be the person to propose this purchase in Listowel, and I look forward to KETB moving into Listowel permanently and investing further in Listowel in the years ahead,” said Cllr Thornton.

“To secure an investment like this at a time when Listowel is growing is fantastic. It’s a town that has a lot to offer.

“This is a positive development, one that will also broaden the client base in Clieveragh Industrial Estate, which is significant,” she added.

Cllr Thornton said KETB is a progressive organisation that provides primary, secondary and post-primary education in Kerry.

Chief Executive Officer of Kerry ETB Colm McEvoy said they are delighted to have reached the acquisition process and look forward to finalising the scheduled refurbishments works in 2022: “Moving the Further Education and Training provision to the new building will also provide much-needed additional capacity at Coláiste na Ríochta Post-Primary School to accommodate the continued expansion of the school”.

The Cathaoirleach of Kerry ETB, Cllr Jim Finucane, has also thanked the Department and SOLAS for providing the funding, and Shannon Commercial Properties for agreeing to sell the property to the ETB.