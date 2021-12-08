Kerry

Cllr Thornton welcomes significant investment by KETB in Listowel town

Stephen Fernane

Fine Gael Cllr Aoife Thornton has welcomed the investment of €445,000 by the Kerry Education and Training Board (KETB) that will see it relocate to a permanent site in Listowel, thereby enhancing its future as an education and training centre for the town.

Contracts were signed by the KETB at their Board meeting on December 2.

