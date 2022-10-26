Cllr speaks out after his A&E ordeal at University Hospital Kerry

Cllr Dan Mcarthy of the Kenmare Municipal District who has criticised the health service after his wait in A& E at University Hospital Kerry.

A Kerry County Councillor has strongly criticised the country’s health system after he experienced first-hand the long delays in University Hospital Kerry after he was forced to wait more than nine hours for medical care.

Cllr Dan McCarthy, Kenmare, was referred to the A&E department following a visit to his GP, but it took almost nine hours for him to be seen having arrived at 6pm.

It was 3.20am before he was finally seen by a doctor.

While his medical condition was not serious, he is angry at the long delays that the public are forced to endure before getting treatment.

“There is something completely and utterly wrong with the health system,” he said. “I’m fine, thank God, but I want to highlight this, that people in Kerry have to wait like this for a doctor. In this day and age, surely there is better than this in the country,” he said. He said there is a lack of communication between GPs and hospitals.

“What business did I have going to A&E when I was not going to be seen and there were people in there before me and after me,” he added. Cllr McCarthy was referred for a scan at around 4am, but no time was given for this scan’s return, so he chose to leave the hospital after a 14-hour ordeal, getting home at 6am. He received a call at 11am for the scan on the same day.

“I would have been sitting on a hard chair for another seven hours,” he said. While he said many have faced worse at University Hospital Kerry, he says action must be taken to try and sort out the situation. He feels hospitals are in particular need of extra staff.

“If you have 100 sheep to shear, you have one man, but if you have 400 sheep, then you have four men, and it’s the same in the health system.”

UHK said they could not comment on individual cases.