Cllr O’Donoghue reignites discussion on Kerry GAA and cultural museum

Independent Councillor John O’Donoghue feels that any plans to renovate Killarney’s Fitzgerald Stadium should examine the possibility of hosting a sporting and cultural museum at Kerry’s largest GAA ground.

Cllr O’Donoghue raised the matter at last week’s Killarney Municipal District meeting and called on the Council to re-engage with the county board, Bord Fáilte, and the Minister for Tourism on the issue.

The deadline to extend a 2012 planning application for a Kerry GAA museum passed earlier this year without a new submission being lodged, effectively shelving efforts to build the long-mooted museum. The application had previously been extended in 2017.

A Fáilte Ireland sub-committee meeting in 2021 outlined that funding would not be made available unless the plans included interactive facilities for families and visitors. The project has also been subject to fierce debate over whether or not Tralee would be a more suitable location than Killarney for such a facility.

Cllr O’Donoghue said he was bringing the matter back into the public light after positive soundings from An Tánaiste Leo Varadkar (Fine Gael) on revamping the iconic stadium.

“I feel it’s no harm to bring this up at the Killarney meeting because if anything like this goes ahead, we might not be the only area in the county looking for it,” he added. “I believe Killarney would be the most suitable location as it is used as a base by those exploring the entire southwest region and Kerry.”

He said that Killarney’s ‘colossal tourism footfall’ virtually guaranteed that the project, if it went ahead in the town, would be a success.

The Council outlined, in response to Cllr O’Donoghue, that it will work with the project’s promoters when they are in a position to proceed.