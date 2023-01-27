Cllr: Dingle ideally suited for community compost scheme

Kerry County Council should set up a community composting scheme in Dingle, according to Cllr Breandán Fitzgerald who says the government will fund the project, locals will support it and all that is needed is backing from the local authority.

The only public composting facility currently available in West Kerry is the green waste ‘dump’ at the Council’s recycling centre near Lios Póil. However, this charge-by-weight facility is expensive and less environmentally friendly than it could be because the waste is transported out of West Kerry for composting elsewhere.

The solution is to set up a local composting centre and, according to Breandán, the government’s Community Climate Action Programme, which was announced last November with the aim of helping to “shape and build low carbon, sustainable communities”, is an ideal source of funding.

Under the programme, €30 million is being invested nationally over an initial 18-month period and, of this, €663,000 has been earmarked for projects in Kerry. Breandán believes that the Dingle Peninsula, which has been designated as the ‘Decarbonisation Zone for County Kerry’ should get priority in applying for funding under the Community Climate Action Programme. And, he says, a community composting scheme would be a perfect fit with the aims of the programme.

Breandán raised the matter at a meeting of the Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District held last Wednesday in Castleisland, where he asked the council to “explore the possibility of setting up a pilot community composting scheme in Dingle”.

However, Council officials replied that it will be up to community groups themselves to come up with ideas and apply to the council for funding under the Community Climate Action Programme’s themes of Home/Energy, Travel, Food and Waste, Shopping and Recycling, Local Climate and Environmental Action.

“Expressions of interest will be sought from communities for eligible projects after which they will be assessed under the various criteria as set out [in the Community Climate Action Programme]. Thereafter it is envisaged that the Department will announce the successful project in June / July 2023. Projects like community composting facilities will be considered for the available funding. The Council will work with interested groups in the development of initiatives in relation to this matter,” officials said.

At the same meeting Breandán asked the council to consider providing separate street bins for recycling and general waste in Corca Dhuibhne. This turned out to be a more complicated issue than it might seem and council officials said the matter would have to be referred to the Council’s Environmental Strategic Policy Committee for consideration.

The officials said segregated litter bins would have to be introduced countywide in order to be effective, because it would involve extra costs and a change of work processes relating to the separation of waste. They said an educational and awareness programme to promote correct bin usage by the general public would also be needed.

Breandán welcomed the council’s willingness to examine the proposal, but offered a somewhat more pragmatic view of the matter. “Recycling is something that we are all doing ourselves in our homes, so it’s vital that our local authority starts doing it,” he said.