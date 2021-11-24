Cllr Cronin: “Killarney laneway savagery fuelled by alcohol”

Cllr Brendan Cronin (Non-Party) Killarney area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : info@dwalshphoto.ie Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©

Videos of ‘reckless’ violence with furniture being thrown, people roaring and shouting and fightin have been passed on to gardaí in Killarney amid calls for a review of the allocation of outdoor dining in the town to alleviate anti-social behaviour.

The situation that residents endured in Bohereencael during the summer has been highlighted by Cllr Brendan Cronin who said that “residents deserve respect”

The lane-way links College Square with Main Street and High Street as well as the Glebe car and has a high volume of traffic during the summer, particularly given outdoor dining locations in the vicinity.

Cllr Cronin said he and other councillors were sent videos of “brawls and drunken fighting” which have been passed onto both gardaí and council management.

"It was completely ridiculous. It was savagery fuelled by alcohol.. People couldn’t sleep. They deserve respect.”

"The camera doesn’t lie. What was shown was reckless. Some of them should have been cage-fighting, there were women screaming.”

In light of the videos Cllr Cronin called for a review of outdoor dining locations and said that the situation must be resolved as soon as possible.

He also called on gardaí to play a part in tackling anti-social behaviour.

"The onus is on them to protect law and order.”

He said that this situation will be not “be brushed under the carpet”

"The residents are our number one priority and this behaviour is unacceptable. Everyone in authority must work to protect the residents.”