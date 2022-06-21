Cllr Charlie Farrelly declines nomination for NEWKD board position after successful High Court battle

Independent Cllr Charlie Farrelly withdrew his name when it was nominated for a position on the board of North, East & West Kerry Development (NEWKD) at Monday’s full meeting of Kerry County Council (KCC).

Last month, Cllr Farrelly won his High Court case against KCC over a vote that took place in November 2020, which Cllr Farrelly felt unfairly denied him a position on NEWKD due to a voting system that favoured larger political parties.

Before Monday’s vote commenced, KCC CEO, Moira Murrell, revealed that KCC had received another legal letter last week on the issue.

Cllr Farrelly confirmed the letter was from his legal representatives outlining their concerns pending the outcome of Monday’s vote.

Cllr Donal Grady (Ind) proposed Cllr Farrelly for one of two positions on NEWKD. However, the Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne MD representative withdrew his name.

“The mistakes that were made on the 16 of November 2020 by the top table has probably cost the taxpayer of this county in excess of €200,000,” Cllr Farrelly told the council chamber.

“Personally, I am not going to put myself through the torment that I have gone through in the last two-years taking this case to the High Court and being successful.

“I wish to withdraw my name from the contest, and I would ask the CEO to please ensure that the situation that happened in November 2020 never be allowed to happen again,” he added.

Cllr Marie Moloney (Lab) commended Cllr Farrelly’s actions, saying that he ‘had the guts’ to take the matter to court and win his case.

“Even despite legal advice that he could still take it on further, he decided to save the taxpayer of this county a lot of money. I commend him for that,” she said.

Three Councillors were eventually nominated for two board positions on NEWKD: Cllr Mike Kennelly (FG), Cllr Mikey Sheehy (FF), and Cllr Deirdre Ferris (SF). Councillors Sheehy and Kennelly were elected following a vote.