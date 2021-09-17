Cllr calls for new Fianna Fáil leader

Fianna Fáil Councillor John Francis Flynn has said the leadership shown by President Michael D Higgins in turning down an invitation to an event marking 100 years of partition is the kind of leadership he wants to see within his own party.

He made the remark in calling for new leadership of Fianna Fáil as he’s of the belief that members and colleagues nationwide have lost faith in Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s ability to lead the party.

He also described an internal review into the party’s poor performance in the 2020 General Election as “a box-ticking exercise” as he feels it did not address issues that were key to the party’s disappointing results.

“The sooner we get a new leader, the better,” he told The Kerryman. “From listening to members and colleagues throughout the country, the respect isn’t there for the leader any more.

"The stance President Higgins has taken made me proud. That’s the kind of leadership I want to see over Fianna Fáil.”

Recent ‘Sunday Times/Behaviour and Attitudes’ and ‘Red C’ polling has Fianna Fáil support at somewhere between 13 and 21 per cent nationally. This follows on from Fianna Fáil winning 38 seats in the last General Election, a drop of seven from 2016.

This was, however, still nearly double the number of seats the party won in its disastrous 2011 campaign, when only 20 Fianna Fáil candidates were elected to Dáil Éireann. Martin took over leadership of the party just before the 2011 campaign and has headed Fianna Fáil’s return to power from that year’s nadir. While satisfaction in the Government has dropped by four points since July, according to the B&A polling, satisfaction in Martin as a party leader remained steady at 45 per cent, behind only Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald (48 per cent).

Cllr Flynn acknowledged that Martin has indeed “done a lot of good work” for Fianna Fáil over the past 10 years, but he stood by his call for Martin to step aside.

He claimed that the internal review of Fianna Fáil’s 2020 performance did not address issues such as the confidence-and-supply agreement and uncertainty over the raising of the pension age, which he feels were key contributors to the party losing seven seats.

He claimed that Fianna Fáil Councillors throughout the country could run in the next local elections but will not do so under the Fianna Fáil banner. When asked if this is something he would consider doing himself, he said no.

“My attitude is that you can never change things from outside,” he said.