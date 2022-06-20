Cllr Cahill: make Greenway Code available to South Kerry landowners

A Kerry-based Fianna Fáil Councillor has said that a sustainability payment to farmers impacted by Greenway projects will be crucial to getting such projects off the ground.

Cllr Michael Cahill described this as the key inclusion in a newly announced ‘Code of Best Practice for Greenways’, a code that he feels will help to ensure that all facilitators of these projects are treated frequently. He has also called for those impacted by the South Kerry Greenway to have access to the Code’s offerings.

The code was announced in recently by Transport Infrastructure Ireland and the Irish Farmers’ Association, and it follows years of wrangling over the South Kerry Greenway project, which recently received the green light but was subject to much acrimony, particularly over the use of a Compulsory Purchase Order to secure land from those who own land along the Greenway route.

“I have said from day one, when the South Kerry Greenway project was proposed by the South Kerry Development Partnership, all possible accommodation works must be put in place to ensure that everybody gets fair treatment and nobody is discommoded in any way,” Cllr Cahill said. “Under this Code, landowners can employ an agronomist or property advisor to ascertain fair compensation.

“A crucial part of the framework is a new sustainability payment for each farmer impacted by a greenway project; this once-off goodwill payment will be given for early sign-on and co-operation during construction. The sustainability payment rates for farmers are split into five band lengths based on the metres of land impacted by a Greenway, ranging from €6,750 to €22,500.”

Cllr Cahill drew attention to comments by IFA President Tim Cullinan, who added that farmers’ statutory rights are fully protected if they participate in the process, and they will continue to have access to mediation and arbitration if there is no agreement on the valuation of the land and compensation for other impacts on their farms.

“I am now calling on the Minister for the Environment, TII and the IFA to include landowners along the route of the South Kerry Greenway in this newly agreed Code,” said Cllr Cahill.

“This is the single, biggest tourism project ever for our county and it is only right and fitting that all farmers and landowners along the route benefit.”

