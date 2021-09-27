Cllr blasts Council over its lack of communication

A Fine Gael Councillor has lambasted the lack of communication Kerry County Council has had with him over a straightforward issue in the Cahersiveen area.

Councillor Patrick O’Connor-Scarteen said he was “treated really poorly” by the local authority in relation to maintenance of a site in Castlequin in Cahersiveen. While he welcomed that €1,000 in funding has been granted to Cahersiveen Chamber Alliance to carry out ploughing and re-seeding in the area, Cllr O’Connor-Scarteen said the Council has been found wanting on the matter.

“There are a lot of kids in the area, and they were promised this work would be done. It wasn’t. Someone cut the grass, but it wasn’t the Council,” he told last Friday’s Kenmare Municipal District meeting.

“I want it noted, on the record, the lack of communication [on this] to me personally. It’s one of the worst issues I’ve had to deal with. I didn’t get replies. The can was kicked down the road. I was treated really poorly in relation to this.

“It’s not a major issue. It’s the communication and the fact nobody was willing to help out. I’ve disappointed with how this was handled.”

He made his comments after calling on the Council to reseed and cut the grass at the site. Ploughing has been carried out, and the grass will be maintained after re-reseeding is complete, the Council said.