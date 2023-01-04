Climate change the key reason for Dingle GP's decision to enter politics as a Green

Dingle GP and co-director of Féile na Bealtaine, Peadar Ó Fionnáin has thrown his hat into the political ring with the aim of forging a closer connection between the West Kerry community and Green thinking.

Peadar, who is the father of a young family, believes that climate change and the biodiversity crisis are the defining challenges of our time and must be prioritised in national and local authority decision making. However, he feels Kerry County Council is “a bit behind the curve when it comes leading the way”.

“Our county council and government need to show leadership on these issues and make it easier for us to live in a way that is not damaging the future of our community,” he said.

Peadar believes that change is inevitable in the context of the Climate Action Bill, but it is essential that this is done in a way that is fair and that, “changes that happen do not leave people impoverished”.

“The Green Party is well ahead of other parties in puzzling through the process of change that lies ahead, and that is why I am hoping they will be well represented in Kerry,” he said.

“The Green Party is sometimes seen as an urban movement that doesn’t understand country people. Our local group needs to show solutions for rural Ireland in energy, transport, farming and fishing, and connect with the people who are affected by green policies,” he added.“There are many opportunities ahead out at sea, on land and in how we work but also a lot of instability and uncertainty that needs to be managed with fairness at the heart of it.”

Peadar believes that the presence of more Green Party representatives will tip the balance in the favour of a more sustainable agenda in local authorities and in government and to this end he is pinning his colours to the mast as the party’s local representative in West Kerry.