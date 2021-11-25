Climate campaigners ‘re-occupy’ Ballylongford Landbank in protest over LNG plans

Campaigners mount a protest against plans for a gas terminal on the site of the proposed project, the Ballylongford Landbank, at the weekend. Photo by John Kelliher

OVER 50 opponents of Shannon LNG’s plans to build a €650 milllion gas plant on the Ballylongford Landbank were forced to move to the western edge of the site to protest the venture on Saturday - as bollards had been erected at the area where they first staged a smaller protest a month ago, they said.

Protesting under the umbrella moniker of Slí Eile, the group members were drawn from a wide range of environmental organisations, including Futureproof Clare, Future Generations Kerry, Love Leitrim, Not Here Not Anywhere, Shale Must Fall, Gluaiseacht and Extinction Rebellion. A spokesperson for Slí Ei

Their action comes as An Bord Pleanála considers a fresh application by Shannon LNG for the gas plan. It would see the permanent mooring of a large tanker in the deep-water port connected to storage facilities on land as well as a plant to generate power from the gas.

Supporters of the project, including many from the locality, say it would revive the region’s flagging economy and secure a long-term source of gas for Ireland that would help the State transition to carbon neutrality. As gas is a fossil fuel that results in far fewer CO2 emissions than oil or coal, it represents the best economic path to a cleaner future, say supporters of the project.

But protestors on Saturday made clear their concern that it is far too late in the day to countenance any further fossil fuel-derived sources of energy with the planet at ‘code red’ in terms of climate.

They also criticised the fracking method of obtaining liquid natural gas – though it is by no means certain if the plant in Kerry would have to trade in gas obtained through fracking in the US.

Speaking at the protest Áine Treanor of Slí Eile said the event provided people an ‘important chance’ to show their opposition to the plant.

“This action has been an important chance for groups around the country to show their opposition to the Shannon LNG fracked gas import terminal.

“It is a great show of solidarity with the very committed local campaigners, along with the affected communities in the US, which have been ravaged by the effects that fracked gas extraction has brought to their communities,” Ms Treanor added.

Seamus Diskin of Slí Eile said the action would send out the message the plant is ‘not welcome’.

Many in the locality would take issue with this, where hundreds signed a petition in support of the plant that was submitted to An Bord as part of the planning process now underway.

He also claimed that the investment fund New Fortress Energy backing Shannon LNG’s plans use fracked gas across many of its operations.

“This action sends a message to New Fortress Energy and the Irish government that this disastrous project is not welcome here or anywhere and will be fiercely resisted at every stage.

“As the climate crisis reaches ‘code red for humanity’, building new fossil fuel infrastructure would be a catastrophic mistake that will increase Ireland’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and lock us into gas imports for decades,” Mr Diskin said.

“All of New Fortress Energy’s upstream operations involve fracked gas. Nowhere in Shannon LNG’s planning application does it commit to not using fracked gas, and it states, ‘It is neither necessary nor appropriate to include particulars of any one place where source gas might be extracted,’” he said.

Slí Eile said the CO2 output from the plant would be disproportionately massive – representing, as the new planning application sets out, 2.1 per cent of the State’s carbon allowance if carbon targets are met.

Slí Eile say such output would result in a 1.6 per cent rise in Ireland’s greenhouse gas emissions. “As a standalone development, this represents a huge and unfair share of national emission quotas and makes a mockery of Ireland’s climate action.”

Also taking part in the protest was Tony Lowes of Friends of the Irish Environment (FIE). FIE succeeded in a legal battle over the plant that saw the High Court quash An Bord Pleanála’s 2018 decision to renew the planning permission Shannon LNG had obtained for the plant in 2008.

It was that legal action which sees the plan, in a revised form, before the appeals board once more.