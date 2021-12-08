A giant wave crashing over Fenit Pier on the out skirts of Tralee on Tuesday as Storm Barra raged.

Tree-surgeon brothers Gerard and TJ Brosnan clear a fallen tree on the Ring of Kerry outside Killarney during Storm Barra on Tuesday. Photo by Don MacMonagle

Kerry County Council crews are this morning assessing the damage caused by Storm Barra, which ripped across the country and county yesterday, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

Almost 3,000 households have been affected by boil-water notices across the county, while 8,000 customers are still without power. ESB crews have been out since early this morning, and it is hoped that power will be restored to many locations throughout the day. Around 1,600 homes in Inch and in Dingle are without power, as well as 1,000 in Castleisland.

Boil-water notices have been put in place for customers supplied by the Caragh Lake Water Supply; the Aughacasla Public Water Supply; and the Annascaul Water supply. These notices affect thousands of homes.

The notices were put in place because of power cuts caused by Storm Barra, and as a result Irish Water cannot guarantee that the drinking water entering these supplies is properly disinfected.

These decisions were made on Tuesday afternoon following consultation with the Health Service Executive (HSE), and Irish Water and Kerry County Council have issued the notice to protect public health.

Experts from Irish Water and Kerry County Council are assessing the situation with a view to having the notice lifted as quickly as possible.

Meanwhile, Council crews are assessing the damage in the county and clearing up fallen trees that have blocked roads.

Several roads remain closed, including the N70 Tralee-Castlemaine road, closed at the hairpin bends, which is being cleared this morning; the R555 Listowel-Abbeyfeale road at Woodford (this will be closed for several hours); and Main St and Lartigue Road, Ballybunion, remain closed this morning because of concerns about falling debris. This is due to damage to the derelict Ballybunion Golf Hotel.

Rathass Road in Tralee, between University Hospital Kerry and County Buildings, is also still closed because of concerns about falling debris, while New Road in Killarney, where a large tree fell on Tuesday evening, has re-opened.

The N71 Suspension Bridge in Kenmare remains closed and impassable due to flooding.

Kerry County Council is advising members of the public to travel with extreme care this morning as crews continue to deal with fallen trees, branches and debris on many routes across the county in the aftermath of Storm Barra. Sleet and icy conditions have been reported on some sheltered roads.

A Status Yellow warning remains in place for Kerry until 6pm, and damaging gusts are expected throughout the day. Schools are closed across the county, but most businesses have re-opened.

Homeowners and business owners are advised to assess their own properties for any storm damage when it is safe to do so.

Members of the public should avoid exposed coastal areas and travel with extreme care near coasts.

Public parks and playgrounds will only re-open following a safety assessment this morning. These include Killarney National Park and Tralee Town Park.