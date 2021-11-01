Claire takes fashion to the max in aid of Palliative Care Unit

At the launch of the Love Kerry Lunch & Fashion Show in aid of Palliative Care Unit, Tralee, Kerry were Claire Murphy, Organiser and Don O’Neill, International Fashion Designer. Photo by James Maher, Maher Media

At the launch of the Love Kerry Lunch & Fashion Show in aid of Palliative Care Unit, Tralee, Kerry were (from left) Orla Diffily, Upfront Model Management; Padraig McGillicuddy, GM, Ballygarry Estate Hotel & Spa; Don O’Neill, International Fashion Designer, Claire Murphy, Organiser, Orlagh Winters, Event MC. Photo by James Maher, Maher Media

IT’S by way of a moving tribute to her late father Noel that will see Claire Murphy organising an early afternoon of fashion gold at the Ballygarry Estate Hotel early next year.

Love-Kerry Lunch and Fashion Show will see haute couture combine with fine dining at the hotel to deliver fashionistas an experience not to forget. And it’s all in aid of the Palliative Care Unit at University Hospital Kerry.

Organised by Claire Murphy and her committee, in memory of her late father Noel J. Loughran, it will see all the proceeds going to the vital facility.

Tickets will be priced at €100 and are on sale from December 1 from Expose Hair & Beauty, Mounthawk, Tralee.

Celebrating the very best of Kerry fashion and food, the Love-Kerry Lunch & Fashion Show will feature the finest of Kerry produced cuisine, an exclusive preview of Spring/ Summer boutique and designer collections and a presentation by international fashion designer Don O’Neill - who will attend the lunch with his husband Pascal Guillermie.

The afternoon will be MC’d by Orlagh Winters and also attended by many well known Kerry celebrities.

Guests will enjoy a pre-drinks reception, four-course luncheon with wine, music and lots of spot prizes - plus receive a gift bag to take home.

“It’s going to be the event of the new season and all proceeds will go to the Palliative Care Unit, Tralee, Co. Kerry. Early purchase is advised and as numbers are limited, the event is expect to sell out quickly,” organiser Claire advised.

For more details and on-going announcements follow the Love-Kerry Lunch & Fashion Show on Instagram and Facebook.

Contact Expose Tralee on (066) 7189009 for more information.