Civic reception request for Jessie Buckley

Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal District, Marie Moloney, has put forward a request for a civic reception for Kerry’s rising star Jessie Buckley.

The Killarney native recently missed out on an Oscar, having been nominated the ‘Best Supporting Actress’ award for her role in the Maggie Gyllenhaal directed film, ‘The Lost Daughter’.

It was the first ever Oscar nomination for the actress who has risen through the ranks of the movie world in recent years thanks to her roles in 'Chernobyl’, ‘Fargo’ and now ‘The Lost Daughter’

The proposal for a Civic Reception was put forward at last week’s Killarney Municipal Meeting.

Read More

Mayor Moloney had indicated that she would suggest a Civic reception for the Killarney Star following the Oscars to show how proud Killarney are of her. She said that Jessie who she has known since she was very young has never forgotten her roots.

Kerry County Council will examine the proposal but indicated that there is a significant number of Civic receptions to be held given that none could be held during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The council are currently examining the best way forward to hold such receptions to honour Kerry people who have achieved so much, not least Jessie Buckley as a rising movie star.

Read More



