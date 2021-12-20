Christmas single over the county bounds

Ballydesmond Singer Sheila Fitzgerald who is well known to Kerry audiences has teamed up with the kids at the IRD Duhallow After Schools Programme in Newmarket to give a fresh airing to the perennial classis ‘I wish it could be Christmas Everyday’.

For Sheila, releasing a new song has become an annual contribution to the festive season. “I’ve always loved to record a Single for Christmas and we have released a new song almost every Christmas for many years.

Nowadays, many artists record an accompanying video and I got fantastic reaction to last years offering ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ which we filmed in Mallow. Throughout the Christmas period, I received messages from all over the world from people with Mallow connections, it was lovely”

“This year, I was delighted to invite the After Schools children at IRD Duhallow to accompany me on ‘I wish it could be Christmas everyday’. After recording the Song, I gave it to After Schools co-ordinators Bríghid-Íde Walsh, Jodie O’ Mahony and Rachel O’ Callaghan who coached the children.

After a week or so of practice, I recorded the audio of the children singing the chorus and we added it to the master track. Then, there was great excitement as the day of filming arrived. The children all turned up looking fabulously festive in their Christmas jumpers and hats. They were well rehearsed and we had a ball making the Video” Sheila said.

“Huge thanks to Bríghid-Íde, Jodie and Rachel for their help, thanks to all the wonderful children who took part, to Maura Walsh, CEO of IRD Duhallow for putting the house at our disposal and to the staff who decorated the tree” Sheila added.

After Schools Co-ordinator Bríghid-Íde Walsh who is a native of Cordal, said; “IRD Duhallow Newmarket Afterschools were delighted to take part in Sheila’s Christmas song. The children were practicing the words leading up to it and the excitement was building at the idea of being in a music video!

On the day Sheila and Mike came to record the video the children were all dressed in their Christmas jumpers, dresses and hats and the James O’ Keeffe Institute was very festive looking “I liked it and it was fun and I liked wearing my Christmas Dress” Áine in Junior Infants said.

Some were a little nervous at the prospects of being recorded “I was nervous at the start but it was so exciting” Isla in 4th class thought and Faye in 5th class said “I can’t wait to be on TV and Youtube”.

Bríghid-Íde Walsh, Afterschools Co-ordinator said “all of the children should be so proud of themselves for having the confidence to participate in such an activity. They put in a lot of work to learn the words and of course thanks to all the parents for allowing them to participate” Bríghid-Íde said.

The audio and video were produced by Sheila and her partner Mike Sheehan at their own Studio in Ballydesmond.

I wish it could be Christmas everyday’ can be viewed on Sheila Fitzgerald’s Facebook Page and will be featured on the Hot Country TV Show on Sky TV on this Saturday, Dec 18 at 6.30pm, with further TV appearances scheduled over the festive season. It has also been on the playlist of both Irish and international radio stations since it was released on December 1st.