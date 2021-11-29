Christmas festivities kick off in Killarney and more planned for next weekend

Santa arrives at the Christmas in Killarney Parade in Killarney on Saturday. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

Minnie meets Janet O’Donoghue and (centre) Mike Fuller at the Christmas in Killarney Parade in Killarney on Saturday. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

Some of the crowd at the Christmas in Killarney Parade in Killarney on Saturday. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

Christmas has arrived to Killarney and with it fun, laughter and happiness as hundreds gathered on the street on Saturday evening to view the first of the town’s Christmas parades.

For a short while COVID concerns were forgotten as families gathered to watch the colour Christmas floats and magical Christmas characters make their way down through the town, not least the man himself Santa Claus.

A new route was in place this year with floats and the participants leaving from Fitzgerald Stadium and proceeding along Lewis Road, College Street, Plunkett Street, Main Street and High Street and all along the planned route young and old got to enjoy the wonderful Christmas floats.

The magical event helped brighten spirits in the town and following the success of the first parade it is now hoped that next weekend’s Christmas parade this Saturday, December 4, will be another magical event for everyone.

The Christmas in Killarney Festival Committee has once again asked people to plan their evening in advance, to arrive and park early and to find a safe place from which to view the parade which starts at 6pm.

“In the times we are living in and with ongoing concerns about the potential spread of Covid-19, safety is paramount and we would ask everybody to heed the advice we are offering and to obey stewards on the night,” said Christmas in Killarney voluntary chairman Niall Kelleher.