Christmas festivities go ahead in Killarney

Watching the Christmas Parade and turning on the Lights in Killarney previously. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

Mayor of Kerry Cllr Brendan Cronin with Minnie at the Christmas Parade and turning on the Lights in Killarney previously Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

The Covid-19 pandemic hampered Christmas celebrations last year in Killarney but this year is all systems go for what promises to be a spectacular Christmas in Killarney festival.

The hiatus to the festival has given the amazing Team Christmas in Killarney ample opportunity to plan a bigger, better and more incredible party for 2021.

The first of four fabulous and colourful street parades will wind through the streets on Saturday, November 27, at 6pm, and the magic will continue with further fun-filled parades on December 4, December 11 and December 18.

As well as all the traditional favourites, an elaborate and spectacular new float has been added this year and it will certainly have a real wow factor as it takes to the streets.

A new route has been planned for this year’s parade of floats and Christmas characters which will wind its way from Fitzgerald Stadium along Lewis Road, on to College Street, Plunkett Street, Main Street and High Street with Santa looking forward to seeing all the boys and girls lining the streets.

Strict Covid-19 protocols will apply and, to ensure everyone’s safety, those planning to attend are asked to wear face masks and observe social distancing guidelines.

Plans are also being made for a Santa’s Grotto experience in the lead up to the festive season with details to be revealed very soon and the final programme for the hugely popular Dine in Killarney Christmas experience is also being finalised.

Mayor of Killarney Cllr Marie Moloney, who is a member of the Christmas in Killarney Committee, said it will be wonderful to see a bit of normality returning to the town for the festive season.

“Last Christmas was very hard on everybody who couldn’t meet up with their loved ones and many people spent it on their own. This year, thankfully, there will be a bit more freedom for people to meet up and celebrate together,” she said.

Mayor Moloney said the Christmas in Killarney festival will provide a superb backdrop for the celebrations but she urged everybody to be cautions, to wear their masks and to observe social distance requests when they are watching the parades so that everybody remains safe.

The voluntary chairman of the Christmas in Killarney celebration, Niall Kelleher, said everyone behind the scenes is just as excited as the children of Killarney and beyond and he said it is a wonderful feeling to be able to sprinkle an extra handful of magic dust and sparkle on the town this year.

“Last year was difficult for all of us but we plan to make up for it in the coming weeks with the type of spectacular celebration that has made Christmas in Killarney famous all over the world,” he said.