Christmas comes early for the Kingdom Wheelblasters

John Vahey, brand manager Divanes Volkswagen Kerry (centre) at the presentation of a sponsorship package to members of the Wheelblasters Basketball Club at the Stanley Divane Pavilion, Castleisland. Included are front Adam Buckley with from left: Adam Lynch, Dean McCarthy, John Vahey, Niamh Buckley and Owen Lynch. Back from left: Tomás Collins, Divanes Volkswagen Kerry; Kieran McCarthy, Aileen Buckley, Laura Lynch and Tadhg Buckley. Photo by John Reidy

Christmas came early for The Kingdom Wheelblasters Club members when they visited Divanes Volkswagen Kerry at its Killarney Road, Castleisland base recently.

“The support we have received from Divanes has been fantastic - we are incredibly grateful,” said club spokesperson, Aileen Buckley.

“Covid hit the club hard with all our fundraising efforts put on hold. Divanes sponsorship has allowed us to purchase two juniors sports wheelchairs. These chairs will be put to work immediately,” said Aileen.

The Kingdom Wheelblasters is an Irish Wheelchair Association (IWA) Sport Basketball Club with both junior and senior club members.

The junior club welcomes children with physical disabilities from six years upwards.

Siblings are also welcome to take part. The junior club travels around the country taking part in the IWA junior blitz programme competing against other IWA clubs.

“This year we have seen a big growth in our membership, it’s fantastic to see new members join and flourish.

“Our senior team competes in the IWA senior basketball league and Divanes kind sponsorship has allowed us to provide an away kit for our players.

“We’re very proud of how far our club has come and we’re so grateful to Divanes for putting the funding in place to help us achieve some of our goals,” said Aileen – who added that their club is always looking for new members and their Email address is: kingdomwheelblasters@gmail.com