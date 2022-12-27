Christmas classics and ‘crooners’ entertain the masses in Killarney

Sophia culloty, Ben Duda, Gosia Pabisz and Hubie (dog) pictured at the charity event in aid of MS Ireland South Kerry at Market Cross,Killarney, where "The Three O's" Male Vocal Group singing Christmas Carols and more. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Marie O'Callaghan and Tara O'Leary enjoying the beautiful signing by "The Three O's" Male Vocal Group at the charity event in aid of MS Ireland South Kerry at Market Cross,Killarney on Wednesday evening. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Tara,Mark and Ian O Leary pictured at the charity event in aid of MS Ireland South Kerry at Market Cross,Killarney, where "The Three O's" Male Vocal Group singing Christmas Carols and more. Photo by Tatyana McGough

"The Three O's" Male Vocal Group singing Christmas Carols and raising funds for MS Ireland South Kerry at Market Cross,Killarney on Wednesday evening.Photo front l-r: Fionn,Ellen, Mark,Sean O'Leary; back l-r: Karl Conor, Derek O'Leary. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Mariusz and Hanna Nowaczyk enjoying the beautiful signing by "The Three O's" Male Vocal Group at the charity event in aid of MS Ireland South Kerry at Market Cross,Killarney on Wednesday evening. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Taher Anabtawi and Mohamad from Palestine pictured at the charity event in aid of MS Ireland South Kerry at Market Cross,Killarney, where "The Three O's" Male Vocal Group singing Christmas Carols and more. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Donal and Terry Downing having a great time at the charity event in aid of MS Ireland South Kerry at Market Cross,Killarney, where "The Three O's" Male Vocal Group singing Christmas Carols and more. Photo by Tatyana McGough

From the left: Denise Cremin, Helena Ni Bhraoin, James Glynn, Caitriona Shanahan, Jacinta Buckley, Eleanor Glynn enjoying the beautiful signing by "The Three O's" Male Vocal Group at the charity event in aid of MS Ireland South Kerry at Market Cross,Killarney on Wednesday evening. Photo by Tatyana McGough

MS Ireland South Kerry are better off to the tune of almost €1,000 this week thanks to the efforts - and significant vocal talents - of Conor, Derek and Karl O’Leary, who are known collectively as the ‘The Three O’s’.

The brothers as ‘The Three O’s’ have every year - barring those during the pandemic - taken to the streets of Killarney to belt out some of the most well known songs all in aid of their chosen charity which is one very close to their hearts following the death of their mom from MS over 10 years ago.

Speaking to The Kerryman about the success of the event, Tara O’Leary said that it was so great to raise such a big amount of money in just over an hour.

“It was a great success. They [the singers] were there for just over an hour and they managed to collect €1,000. It’s a phenomenal amount of money to raise in that short a period of time,” she said.

“They sang a lot of the classic Christmas songs and they did a lot from the crooners as well, the likes of Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra, all those kind of songs so there was a nice mixture between the two,” she continued.

“They [the singers] they do it every year in aid of the charity [MS South Kerry Ireland] it’s a cause close to their heart because their mom passed away from MS in 2010 so they just like to give something back,” Tara finished.