Choppy seas can’t dampen the spirits of Ballybunion’s hardy triathletes

Dave and Conor Walsh from Duagh were helping out at the triathlon in Ballybunion on Saturday morning. Photo by John Kelliher.

Ger, Aoibhinn, Saoirse and Sarah McKenna were out supporting the athletes taking part in the triathlon in Ballybunion at the weekend. Photo by John Kelliher.

Charlie O Neill, Ellen McNamara, Sarah Griffin, Martin Griffin, Emer Butler, Denise McEnery, Niamh Kennelly and Mike Kiely were all ready for road at the weekend in Ballybunion. Photo by John Kelliher.

Raina O Mahony, Yvonne O Brien and Philip Garvey pictured before the start of the annual Ballybunion Triathlon at the weekend. Photo by John Kelliher.

Michael Sweetman, Ben Clancy, Colm Hogan, Neilus Mulvihill and Eamonn Mulvihill pictured getting in a few last minute stretches before the start of the Ballybunion Triathlon at the weekend. Photo by John Kelliher.

Unfavourable weather may have cancelled the swim portion of Ballybunion Triathlon Club’s marquee event on Saturday morning, but that could not prevent the second annual Ballybunion Triathlon from being a hugely successful outing for both the club and all those who had put in the hours of training ahead of the big day.

The decision was taken early on by Triathlon Ireland: the swim part of the event could not go ahead because of health-and-safety fears arising out of the choppy nature of the sea, but as Derek Nagle from the Ballybunion Triathlon Club explained to The Kerryman on Monday, the athletes were still put through their paces in the event’s two remaining cycle and run stages.

“It was a great day. We did have to cancel the swim, however, what with the weather being the way it was. The water was rough, so Triathlon Ireland made the call that it [the swim section] couldn’t go ahead safely,” he said.

“We went then, instead, to the run section. They [the athletes] started off with a short 1km run before they hopped onto the bikes for a 20km cycle before finishing up with another 5km run to round it all off.”

Overall, there were 120 participants on the day, with Denis Hegarty from the Watergrasshill AC & TC finishing in first place with a time of 00:57:50, and he was closely followed in second and third place by John O’Connell (01:02:59) and Joe Tanner (01:07:07).

Edel Foster was the first female home on the day in a time of 01:15:53.

Finally, Derek said that huge thanks must go to all the sponsors who helped to make the day possible and, in particular, he wanted to thank the event’s main sponsor, McCarthy Insurance Group, with Charlie McCarthy and Dónal Buckley receiving a special mention for all their hard work and support.