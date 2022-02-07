‘Children affected by CAMHS not getting the support they need,’ Dáil hears.

Public representatives nationwide are receiving calls from families who have been left alone to deal with the findings of the CAMHS report published two weeks ago, despite the HSE saying they are providing support and care, the Dáil has heard.

The scandal was again raised in the Dáil last week with public representatives calling for more supports for families affected by the report, which found that 240 children received sub-standard care, with ‘significant harm’ caused to 46 children and the care to others termed as ‘risky’

Following the publication of the report, the HSE said that the families would be provided with the support they need. The HSE had apologised to the families involved prior to the publication of the report. It emerged last week in the Dáil that the HSE had not met all the families.

Mental Health Minister Mary Butler said that the HSE has met with 198 of the 240 young people affected, and their families, to discuss the deficits in their care and to provide them with key information and referrals to any necessary services and supports.

Deputy Brendan Griffin told the Dáil last week “interventions need to happen immediately”.

He said he had received an email seeking help from one family affected, which was read into the Dáil record.

"Dear Brendan, we request immediate support. The CAMHS south Kerry LBR report was sent to us on Wednesday last, and we have been left entirely alone to process the findings. We need support. We need immediate access to a consultant child psychiatrist, and not anyone from within CAMHS Kerry. Our kids have ongoing needs and we are extremely dissatisfied with the level of so-called support they are receiving,” the email stated.

"When we hear in the public domain that supports are being provided to families, that interventions are there, quite clearly this is not the only case but this is an example of the type of contact I am receiving this week, and I am sure other public representatives are also receiving. This needs to be addressed immediately," Deputy Griffin said.

“I call for an intensification of efforts to ensure that the children and families impacted by this gross failure in south and indeed north Kerry are addressed immediately and that the professional support that is quite clearly required by these families is provided. It is just not good enough that any family or child would feel alone, particularly at this time, after everything we have learned”

Minister Butler said she had spoken to Michael Fitzgerald, the chief officer of Cork Kerry Community Healthcare, again last Friday and informed him that the HSE and the Government must put in place all the supports these young people need, such as talk therapies, cognitive behaviour therapies and so forth.

"Mr Fitzgerald indicated that he will revert to me this week,” she said. “What must be put in place includes, as I said, counselling supports and appropriate services from within the area of child and adult mental health.”

Minister Butler has also confirmed “a non-adversarial scheme for compensation for the children and their families affected by the matters that are the subject of the report”.

"I will ensure that the details of such a scheme are confirmed without delay,” she added.

Her comment comes as solicitors across Kerry have begun issuing medical-negligence High Court proceedings to the HSE following the publication of the South Kerry CAMHS report in recent days.

Coleman Legal (South), led by partner Keith Rolls, is representing more than 150 families affected by the scandal.