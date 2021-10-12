Childcare providers 'are very happy’ with Budget 2022

Manager of IRD Waterville Early Year's Centre Marian O'Neill along with her team and the children in their care who are relieved following Budget 2022.

Funding announcements for childcare in Budget 2022 this week have been welcomed with a new funding stream announced to help pay wage costs for employees.

Marian O’Neill, who is manager of the IRD Waterville Early Years Centre, a community childcare service in South Kerry, and who has been campaigning for improved funding for childcare in the budget, has said that she is ‘very happy’ with Tuesday's announcement.

"There has been a complete change in the way Early Educators are funded. There is a new stream of funding directly from the Government .. This will give a budget for wages."