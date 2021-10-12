Childcare providers 'are very happy’ with Budget 2022

Premium
Funding announcements for childcare in Budget 2022 this week have been welcomed with a new funding stream announced to help pay wage costs for employees.
Marian O’Neill, who is manager of the IRD Waterville Early Years Centre, a community childcare service in South Kerry, and who has been campaigning for improved funding for childcare in the budget, has said that she is ‘very happy’ with Tuesday's announcement.
"There has been a complete change in the way Early Educators are funded. There is a new stream of funding directly from the Government .. This will give a budget for wages."
Currently childcare providers -private and public – are under no obligation to pay a certain rate of pay to the highly qualified people in the sector though plans are underway to set rates following the establishment a Joint Labour Committee (JLC) for the Early Years’ Service sector. This will examines wages in the sector next year and will set wage rates. Prior to Budget 2022 funds would not be have been available to meet these rates but Tuesday's funding announcement will help meet wages costs in the sector.
"The Minister said the new funding was first and foremost for workers. It sounded positive. We have to see what the small print says but the Government has acknowledged that the sector is underfunded.”
Marian is part of a lobby group who met with Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath in recent weeks to plead their case.
She said two key elements were needed to support childcare services across the county – ring-fenced funding for wages in the sector and funding for affordability measures to reduce childcare costs to parents. Both she said have now been met in the budget.
Marian and her team have led a campaign in Kerry to lobby for funding in the budget. They asked parents whose children attended or still attend the centre in Waterville to write a letter to Kerry TD’s seeking their support. Several hundred letters were sent by parents to local TD’s asking that they ensure that childcare workers are paid properly going forward with specific funding announced in the budget to address the “low-wage” crisis in the sector.
"It is historic that we have been recognised and that the terms and conditions of our employment have been spoken about. .. it is the beginning of big things.”
The budget also announced measures to support core funding for the childcare sector and to reform the National Childcare Scheme to help with affordability.