Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 14.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Child awarded damages following burn from Lidl hairdryer

Kenmare Courthouse. Photo by Tatyana McGough Expand

Close

Kenmare Courthouse. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Kenmare Courthouse. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Kenmare Courthouse. Photo by Tatyana McGough

kerryman

Sinead Kelleher

Damages of €1,020 have been approved for a Sneem child who received a burn from a hairdryer which her mother purchased in Lidl.

The Injuries Board assessed the case and approved damages of €1,000 and special damages of €20, brining the total to €1,020. This decision was brought before Kenmare District Court for approval last week as the injured person is a minor. 

Privacy