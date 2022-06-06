Child awarded damages following burn from Lidl hairdryer

Damages of €1,020 have been approved for a Sneem child who received a burn from a hairdryer which her mother purchased in Lidl.

The Injuries Board assessed the case and approved damages of €1,000 and special damages of €20, brining the total to €1,020. This decision was brought before Kenmare District Court for approval last week as the injured person is a minor.

The case was brought by Blaise Twomey of Gleesk Pier, Sneem, suing through her mother, Sophie Twomey, against Lidl Ireland GMBH. The court heard that Lidl had not accepted liability but had accepted the settlement.

Judge David Waters was also told by solicitor Maeve O’Driscoll that her client was happy to accept the offer of €1,000 plus special damages of €20.

The court was told that there was an electrical fault in the hairdryer brought from Lidl. Ms Twomey was drying her three-year-old’s hair when it sparked and burnt her neck. Pictures were available in court.

The incident happened in June 2020 and the incident was submitted to the injuries board.

Judge Waters queried if there would be an issue with liability. The solicitor said she did not think so, but her clients would be put through the ‘wringer’.

The court also heard that Lidl could have said if they went to court they had sold millions of the products and that only that one caused problems.

The court heard the hairdryer had cost €12.99 and was bought the previous February- a few months before the incident in June.

Costs of €983 were also agreed.