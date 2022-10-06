Cherishing biodiversity in Ballybunion as new nature space is unveiled

A section of the new biodiversity garden in Ballybunion.

Sinn Féin Cllr Robert Beasely recently opened the new biodiversity garden in Ballybunion. Cllr Beasely is joined by members of Ballybunion Tidy Towns group.

Ballybunion Tidy Towns is one of the most progressive groups in the county and the recent opening of the Cashen Biodiversity Garden and Habitat Learning Centre is solid proof of this.

Local Sinn Féin Councillor Robert Beasley was given the honour of opening the park, a project devised by Ballybunion Tidy Towns over the past two years.

Among the creatures living close to the garden are mute swans, redshank, grey herons, black-headed gulls, curlew, stonechats, kestrels, native lizards, garden spiders and field grasshoppers, while the nearby sand dunes and golf course is home to foxes, hares, and rabbits.

A learning board featuring photographs of the wildlife occupying the habitats, including descriptions of local flora and fauna, is also provided. The images were provided by local environmental consultant, Geoff Hunt.

The aim of the garden is to increase education of biodiversity through the planting of trees and wildflowers as well as providing a setting for school children and various other groups and individuals to discover and learn about the nature of the locality.

“Cashen Biodiversity Garden and Habitat Learning Centre is well worth a visit if wildlife and the importance of preserving and appreciating nature is your interest area,” said Kathleen Collins of Ballybunion Tidy Towns.

"Visiting the garden at different times in the year creates an opportunity to take photographs of the creatures, plants and flowers through the seasons,” Kathleen added.

The garden is a welcome addition to the Ballybunion community and was made possible thanks to fundraising and grants from Kerry County Council, the local Water Authority, and Clean Coasts.

Ballybunion Tidy Towns invites you to visit and enjoy the wonderful nature in this special part of North Kerry.