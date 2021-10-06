Chef Neven Maguire enjoys some of Kerry’s finest seafood restaurants

Chef Neven Maguire pictured in Fenit this week as he visited a number of restaraunts in Tralee and the Spa area as part of filming for his latest RTÉ series ' Neven's Irish Seafood Trails'. Photos courtesy of 'Fenit Without'.

Chef Neven Maguire pictured in Fenit this week as he visited a number of restaraunts in Tralee and the Spa area as part of filming for his latest RTÉ series ' Neven's Irish Seafood Trails'. Photos courtesy of 'Fenit Without'.

For us locals, the stunning reputation of our local seafood restaurants is well known but it will soon be national knowledge thanks to a new show being fronted by celebrity chef Neven Maguire who was in the Kingdom this week.

The show, titled ‘Neven’s Irish Seafood Trails’, was filming in a number of local restaurants over the past few days including in Ballyseede Castle, the Oyster Tavern and Spa Seafoods and will air sometime early in the new year on RTÉ.

Speaking to The Kerryman on Wednesday evening about the filming experience, Kevin Walsh, owner of Spa Seafoods said that the show will be a huge boost locally to the area and the fantastic restaurants they have there.

“He does these shows in a lot of different areas. I think he’s been down in Kerry before in places like Dingle like that but I think this was the first time he’s been around this area. It’s brilliant for us here, this promotion,” said Kevin.

"With Covid, we decided that we were going to do just takeway. We had been a seafood restaurant for the last 9 years and then when COVID hit, a lot of places were going back and forth on doing restaurant and takeaway. We just decided though that we were going to go full on takeaway, drop down the prices and do restaurant standard food at takeaway prices,” said Kevin.

This move, Kevin said has been a huge success for the restaurant, and that he reckons this is a reason why one of Neven’s producer got in touch with them.

"We did one of our dishes with him, the Nasi Goreng, we did that with Dingle Bay prawns and we did it with monkfish. He sampled it and he said he really enjoyed it. It was great. He came out, our head chef Aidan O’Shea, he did that dish with him and he did a little bit of filming with Neven in the kitchen and a little bit about the shop outside.”

"It was great. It’ll be fantastic for the area because we need something like that around here to show off some of the fantatic restaurants we have here,” Kevin finished.

Finally, Neven stopped off in Fenit where he spoke at length with locals about the species of fish in our bay.