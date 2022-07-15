Charlene Brosnan crowned the Best Dressed Lady at the Killarney races

Niall Crowley from Kilcummin collects the title of Best Dressed Man as JulyFest in full swing at Killarney Racecourse
It seems the Kingdom how to win in the fashion stakes as well as GAA stakes, with the accolades of best-dressed lady and man staying within the county.
The 2022 Dawn Milk Best Dressed Lady was Charlene Brosnan from Killarney, and the Best Dressed Man title went to Niall Crowley from Kilcummin. The Dawn Milk Ladies Day is one of the highlights of the week-long JulyFest at Killarney Racecourse.
Killarney has buzzed throughout the week, but today was the highlight for many with a huge attendance, and the sunshine and warm temperatures added to the day’s success.
Ten lucky ladies and gents were selected by celebrity judges Anna Daly and Aidan O’Mahony on Friday, but only two could ultimately win.
The overall Best Dressed Lady won a trip for two to Paris and a specially commissioned crystal vase, and the overall Best Dressed Gent received a trip to Milan for two and a specially commissioned crystal decanter.
Have a look at our pictures, with more to be published in The Kerryman next week.