Charlene Brosnan crowned the Best Dressed Lady at the Killarney races

Aidan O'Mahony and Anna Daly were the judges at Ladies Day on the last day of Race Week festival in Killarney Co Kerry . Also pictured were Denise O'Mahoney and Teresa Higgins from Dawn Milk. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Dawn Milk Ladies day at Kilarney Races Killarney Races Killarney Co Kerry. Karina Mangan , Sinead Joy and Kate Leen from Killarney at Ladies Day on the last day of Race Week festival in Killarney. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Dawn Milk Ladies day at Kilarney Races Killarney Races Killarney Co Kerry. Maura O'Riordan from Killarney at Ladies Day on the last day of Race Week festival in Killarney. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Dawn Milk Ladies day at Kilarney Races Killarney Races Killarney Co Kerry . Raymond Zerressen from Killarney at Ladies Day on the last day of Race Week festival in Killarney. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Dawn Milk Ladies day at Kilarney Races Killarney Races Killarney. Aine McGilliecuddy , Deirdre Leahy and Mary Kelleher from Killarney at Ladies Day on the last day of Race Week festival in Killarney. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Dawn Milk Ladies day at Kilarney Races Killarney Races Killarney.Deirdre Leahy from Killarney at Ladies Day on the last day of Race Week festival in Killarney. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Aidan O'Mahony and Anna Daly were the judges at Ladies Day , on the last day of Race Week festival in Killarney Co Kerry. Photo By Domnick Walsh.

C harlene Brosnan From Killarney Co Kerry is the 2022 Dawn Milk Ladies day Winner at Killarney Races Killarney Races Killarney. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Niall Crowley, Kilcummin, Killarney is the Best Dressed man and Charlene Brosnan from Killarney is the Best Dressed Woman at the 2022 Dawn Milk Ladies Day at Killarney Racecourse. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

It seems the Kingdom how to win in the fashion stakes as well as GAA stakes, with the accolades of best-dressed lady and man staying within the county.

The 2022 Dawn Milk Best Dressed Lady was Charlene Brosnan from Killarney, and the Best Dressed Man title went to Niall Crowley from Kilcummin. The Dawn Milk Ladies Day is one of the highlights of the week-long JulyFest at Killarney Racecourse.

Killarney has buzzed throughout the week, but today was the highlight for many with a huge attendance, and the sunshine and warm temperatures added to the day’s success.

Ten lucky ladies and gents were selected by celebrity judges Anna Daly and Aidan O’Mahony on Friday, but only two could ultimately win.

The overall Best Dressed Lady won a trip for two to Paris and a specially commissioned crystal vase, and the overall Best Dressed Gent received a trip to Milan for two and a specially commissioned crystal decanter.

Have a look at our pictures, with more to be published in The Kerryman next week.