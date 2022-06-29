Change of plan at Kilgobnet NS!

Kilgobnet National School, Beaufort, held a fundraising bake sale on Sunday. Initially, the school wanted to host a ‘5km Family Colour Splash Run’ but this had to be cancelled due to poor weather conditions.

Instead, the children, parents and teachers of the Beaufort school used all their baking prowess to organise this fund-raiser on such short notice. Principal of the school, Maura O’Connor was delighted with how the event turned out, considering it was planned out on the day.

“We had initially planned a ‘5km Family Colour Splash Run’ but due to the wild and wet conditions on the day, we decided to postpone it until next Sunday,” she said.

“There were a lot of parents who did the baking on the morning of the sale. We sent out a text Sunday morning to say that the run was cancelled, we asked the parents to do a bit of baking and the sale went on from 1.30 to 2.30pm,” she added.

Despite the late change of plans, a large crowd attended. “There was a very big turn-out” Maura said. We had lots of neighbours and grandparents who came because it was on the weekend, as opposed to during the week. It was a great success, and we are looking forward to our splash run next Sunday. Hopefully the sun will shine for us!”