Ceól for Cunamh brings musicians together for marathon music weekend

Cunamh Iveragh are building a new respite centre in Cahersiveen to serve the South West Region and fundraising is vital. Photo by Christy Riordan

A lot has changed since the Covid-19 pandemic and for those in South Kerry the loss of the late Paddy Casey and Beryl and Julian Stracey, will be remembered with a marathon music weekend in The Moorings in Portmagee this weekend.

The event, however, will not only remember loved ones but it is hoped help out a very worthy cause in the local community – Cunamh Iveragh’s Respite Centre.

Portmagee and The Moorings is no stranger to bring song, music and dance to the region with their former traditional set-dancing weekend which took place for 31 years on the May Bank Holiday, but was halted due to Covid.

Now it is back with a difference – this time to remember its organisers the late Paddy Casey and Beryl and Julian Stracey and to help bring music and dance back to Portmagee post-Covid.

Proprietor of the The Moorings, Gerard Kennedy, decided to do something in his friends memory and came up with Ceól for Cunamh which will kick off on Friday, May and run until Sunday of this week’s May Bank Holiday weekend.

All events take place at The Bridge Bar/ The Moorings on Friday kicking off at 8pm, on Saturday from 5pm and on Sunday all day from 2pm. There will be music, song and in honour of the former set-dancing weekend some dancing too. More musicians, singers, and dancers are welcome.

It is a fitting tribute to the late Padddy Casey and to Beryl and Julian Stracey, who would have loved this weekend and helped ensure that others from near and far got to enjoy the May Bank Holiday weekend through their organisation of the annual set-dancing event down through the years.

It was a talk with a parent of children with autism that prompted Gerard to make it a fundraising weekend and Cunamh Iveragh are the chosen charity.

They are currently building a respite centre for adults with intellectual disabilities in Cahersiveen alongside their current day care centre. These works will cost €650,000. To date they have raised €400,000 and the marathon music weekend will help boost their funds. There is an online page for donations and buckets will be in The Moorings throughout the weekend.

The charity has also been chosen for the Ring of Kerry charity this year and they hope this weekend will further highlight the need for cyclists to take part in the event for them

The link is https://www.idonate.ie/Cunamh