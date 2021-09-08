Central Pharma plans to open Tralee plant in early 2022

PHARMACEUTICAL packaging firm Central Pharma have told the IDA they expect to have their long awaited facility at Kerry Technology Park up an running in early 2022

At a high profile announcement in December 2018 the Bedford, UK based firm announced plans to create over 100 new jobs with the opening of a new medicine packaging plant at the €5million IDA-built Advance Manufacturing Facility at Kerry Technology Park.

While the plant had been due to open by July 2019 the premises has remained vacant and with little information emanating from Central Pharma it was widely feared that the project - along with the 100 plus promised jobs - had been abandoned.

In January 2020 it emerged that Central Pharma had told the IDA it was delaying its plans for Tralee and there was no further information on the project until February of this year when Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Leo Varadkar said he had received an update from the company.

Mr Varadkar said that the Covid pandemic had affected Central Pharma’s plans but that he had been assured by the company that it was still committed to Tralee and expected to open the plant by the end of this year.

Following Mr Varadkar’s statement the IDA sought further information from Central Pharma regarding its plans for the Tralee plant on which it has agreed a 20 year lease

In documents released to Radio Kerry under the Freedom of Information Act Central Pharma’s CEO Alwyn Smit told the IDA that the company is gearing up for production to start during the first quarter of 2022, provided COVID-19 doesn’t cause further delays.