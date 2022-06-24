Census: Over 8,800 empty properties in Kerry

The first results of Census 2022 show there are over 8,800 vacant properties in Kerry. Stock photo

THERE remains a major shortage of available housing stock across the county but the first batch of 2022 census figures show there has been a significant level of building activity in the county since 2016.

The preliminary census figures released by the CSO show that there are currently 77, 824 housing units – of all types – in the county.

That represents an increase of 3,750 on the 2016 figure of 74,049. Though the number of new housing units that were built may seem small the level of housing stock growth –five per cent since 2016 - has actually kept pace with the population growth rate of 5.1 per cent.

The census also throws up some interesting facts about vacancy rates in the county.

According to the initial census data – a series of far more detailed breakdowns covering various themes will be issued by the CSO next year – show that there were 8,849 vacant properties in the county on census night.

These do not include summer homes but the details of some properties that are derelict or were otherwise uninhabitable are contained in the headline figure.

Despite the ongoing shortage of rental properties across Kerry – there were just 26 available rental properties in the county on the Daft website on Thursday when the census figures were released – the CSO data shows that enumerators had found 1,816 vacant “rental” properties in Kerry.

While the CSO does not provide an exact breakdown it is estimated that a large number of these vacant rentals are units available for ‘short term’ holiday letting.