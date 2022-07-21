Celebrations continue in Valentia as new tourist attraction launched

Launching the ‘Eighth Wonder’ at the historical Cable Station on Valentia Island, Cathaoirleach Kerry County Council, Cllr. John Francis Flynn, Fiona Lyne, Valentia Island, Michéal Lyne, Valentia Island Cable Station, Josephine O’Driscoll, Fáilte Ireland, Danielle Favier, Fáilte Ireland, and Marc Roosli, Mirador Media, Colum O’Connell, Valentia Island Cable Foundation, Mary Rose Stafford, Valentia Island Cable Foundation, Eileen Remedios, and Joanne Cahill. Pic Valerie O'Sullivan.

The story of how Valentia Island and its Cable Station changed the world of communication will now be told through a new multi-media exhibition which officially opened this week at the Cable Station.

Eighth Wonder is a new interactive installation that reveals the astounding story of the transatlantic cable laid between Valentia and Newfoundland.

The transatlantic cable story was called the Eighth Wonder of the World, the wire that changed the world, and it stretched 3,000 kilometres beneath the ocean and cut communication times between Europe and North America from weeks to minutes.

It was the beginning of global communications, and behind it lies an astonishing story of human endurance, science, adventure, genius - and the biggest ship in the world.

Valentia's crucial role in transatlantic cable project - the technological equivalent at the time of putting a man on the moon - is told in this immersive visitor experience at the Valentia Cable Station.

The opening of this project comes in the same day as the Government announced that the Cable Station is on the UNESCO tentative list.

The Cable Station was handed over to the community by the Pollmier family in 2018 allowing it to become a centre piece of the island.

The new interactive installation allows the public listen to entrepreneur Cyrus Field and the Knight of Kerry discuss their incredible adventure and learn how the transatlantic cable changed communications forever.

You can send your own morse code message and try to break the code, discover the underwater cables of today and see how communications technology has changed.

Eighth Wonder was developed through Fáilte Ireland’s ‘New Horizons on the Wild Atlantic Way’ Grants Scheme with €200,000 being provided to bring the transatlantic cable experience to life again. It has allowed the Cable Station to re-open to the public for the first time since it closed in 1966.

Wild Atlantic Way Manager at Fáilte Ireland, Josephine O’Driscoll, said it is great to see the project come to fruition.

“The Visitor Experience Development Plan for the Skellig’s Coast, which was developed in consultation with local stakeholders, tourism businesses and the community, identified a number of development projects to bring local experiences along the Skellig Coast to life to help drive and sustain tourism in the area. Following the launch of the plan, we invested in a number of projects including €200,000 in the development of the ‘Eighth Wonder’ visitor experience at Valentia Cable Station and it is fantastic to see the project come to fruition. I

Bookings online www.valentiaisland.ie