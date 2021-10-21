Celebrations continue for 108-year old Michael

It is a title he wears easily around his shoulders that of Ireland’s oldest man and this week the Killarney's Michael O’Connor was taking not only the title in his stride but the ongoing birthday celebrations to mark turning 108.

“I’m sure it’s the longest birthday on record,” he joked this week adding that he celebrated his birthday “not wisely but too well”

Having received another letter and medal from the President Michael D Higgins to mar the occasion of his birthday he said he is proud of his collection and delighted to be hail and hearty at the grand old age of 108.

"Thank god I am in great form,” he said.

Born in Glencar, Kerry in 1913, Michael was five when World War I ended and he can recall memories from several key moments down through the year again living through World War 2 and all that entailed.

"I have all sorts of memories, some not so good and some not so bad.”

Michael trained as a Radio Officer and spent many years at sea with the Navy.

"It was a job I enjoyed until war broke out and that changed everything. Before the war I was being paid to be at sea when others were paying thousands to go on a cruise.”

After his time at sea his career moved to Aviation and he remained working in this skilled area working his way up through the Irish Civil Service until retirement – a retirement he has most certainly lived to the full.

"I am drawing my pension longer than I was working,” he quipped.

Michael married Joan who he met at a dance and had the couple had five children - of whom he is very proud as he is very proud of his grand-children and great children who have achieved so much in their careers and life.

It is his family that keeps Michael going and his 108th birthday was celebrated with them. Covid has of course taken its toll but having lived through so much in this youth and life he took the virus in his stride.

"I don't go outside and I am careful of those who come in the door and that is as much as anyone can do.”

His secret to long life “is everything in moderation”

"There is no need to make a pig of yourself eating drinking or socialising there is a limit to everything and just enjoy life. Once ever I got really drunk and I said that is not going to happen again."

However, that doesn't stop Michael enjoying a nightly tipple of milk and whiskey a habit he picked up after a short stay in the Bon Secours Hospital where he was given a glass of milk every night and when he returned home he decided to try it with whiskey and now it is his bed-time ritual.

He hopes to be around to celebrate again this year but he says that “decision is not in my hands but with the help of god I will.”