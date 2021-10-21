Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Celebrations continue for 108-year old Michael

Michael O'Connor celebrating his 108th birthday at home in Muckross. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin Expand

Close

Michael O'Connor celebrating his 108th birthday at home in Muckross. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

Michael O'Connor celebrating his 108th birthday at home in Muckross. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

Michael O'Connor celebrating his 108th birthday at home in Muckross. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

kerryman

Sinead Kelleher

It is a title he wears easily around his shoulders that of Ireland’s oldest man and this week the Killarney's Michael O’Connor was taking not only the title in his stride but the ongoing birthday celebrations to mark turning 108.

I’m sure it’s the longest birthday on record,” he joked this week adding that he celebrated his birthday “not wisely but too well” 

Having received another letter and medal from the President Michael D Higgins to mar the occasion of his birthday he said he is proud of his collection and delighted to be hail and hearty at the grand old age of 108. 

Privacy