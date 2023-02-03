Cattle trailer worth up to €7,000 stolen from West Kerry farm

A West Kerry farmer is seeking help in locating a cattle trailer – valued at between €6,000 and €7,000 – stolen from his farm at some time between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Martin Greaney, a resident of Baile na Saor, Lios Póil, told The Kerryman that he reported the theft to Gardaí shortly after noticing the trailer was missing on Thursday morning (February 2) at about 10.30. Mr Greaney explained that the trailer was taken from a location “two or three minutes” from his home – “so I would have heard nothing” – and he last saw it at about 6.30 the evening before.

“It’s a Nugent trailer, about 14ft, six inches,” Mr Greaney said. “I bought it about five or six years ago, and it was nearly new then, it had only been used a couple of times by the fella I bought it from.

“I’d say it’s worth about €6,000 to €7,000.”

Gardaí continue to investigate the incident but no arrests have been made at this point.

Mr Greaney said he has not been made aware of any sightings of the trailer since the incident occurred.

“Not a thing,” he said when asked if he noticed any suspicious behaviour in the lead-up to the theft. “The only thing, maybe, was I saw a black car parked at one of the hairpin bends [between Lios Póil and Annascaul], facing towards Annascaul. I was coming from Flemingstown [Annascaul] at about midnight [Wednesday night/Thursday morning], and this car took off very slowly as I was driving towards it.”

Anyone who has information that may be of use to the Garda investigation can contact the Dingle station at (066) 915 1522, the Garda confidential line at 1800 666 111, or any other Garda station.