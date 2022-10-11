Castlemaine ready for Fair Day in honour of John O’Donoghue

Event organisers Tommy Griffin, Niall O’Connor, Katie O’Donoghue, Denis Tagney and Helen Cronin were joined by several Castlemaine locals for the launch of the upcoming Castlemaine Fair Day on Monday evening. The event – in honour of the late John O’Donoghue – takes place this Sunday, October 16. Photo by Mark O’Sullivan

THE Castlemaine community is gearing up for this year’s Fair Day, which takes place this Sunday.

The event – which is held in honour of the late John O’Donoghue – had been an annual tradition in the village for decades but it died out in the 1990s.

Last year, the Fair was revived, and the organising committee felt it was fitting that it be held in honour of well-known local man John O’Donoghue, who had passed away in 2019 and who had been born on the day of the fair in 1965.

Given he was born on fair day, it was understandable that Mr O’Donoghue developed a fondness for fairs and, throughout his life, he attended fairs every year across the length and breadth of the county.

It was a huge shock to John, his family, and friends when he was diagnosed with terminal bowel cancer in May 2019.

His life was cut short as, just seven months later, he passed away in the Palliative Care Unit at University Hospital Kerry on January 13, 2020.

When it came to reviving the Castlemaine Fair Day, the village events committee felt it was appropriate to mark John’s lifelong love of attending fairs – and his integral place in Kerry’s farming community – by staging the event in his honour and, in so doing, celebrating old traditions, customs and beliefs in the locality.

The 2021 Castlemaine Fair proved a huge success, attracting huge crowds and raising over €40,000 for the Kerry Hospice Foundation, which will also be the beneficiary of this weekend’s event.

“After the very successful revival in 2021, we decided to make it an annual event, which will not only raise invaluable funds for the wonderful services which Kerry Hospice offer but also keep John’s memory alive for both his family and friends,” said Dara O’Connor of the Castlemaine Events Committee.

Speaking about the event, John O’Donoghue’s daughter, Cathy, said the fair day is very important as it keeps her father’s memory alive.

“John was known by many particularly for his work ethic, humour, and honesty. When people mention any dealings they had with him, it is always with a smile on their face, and they will all tell you that it was always a good deal they had with him,” said Cathy.

“He loved to attend the fair days throughout the county and was well-known as the custom of attending the fairs was passed onto John from his father, Denis.

“Attending the fairs was not only enjoyable but also important to my father as he liked to keep up traditions. You would always be sure to get a bit of traditional luck back in the form of change from my father, too, with a deal,” Cathy said.

“I, along with his good friend Pat O’Keeffe, felt a fair day was a lovely way to celebrate John’s life whilst also raising money for Kerry Hospice, due to his passion for farming and his love of a fair day,” she said.

“Almost everyone has been affected by cancer in some way or another and are familiar with the Kerry Hospice in UHK. The care and support provided from the palliative care team was so amazing that it feels very right to give something back, and I hope that we can raise as much money as possible on the day for such a wonderful service here in the heart of Kerry,” Cathy said.

Cathy said it is great to have the Castlemaine Events Committee on board to help with the planning of the event.

“We are very lucky to have such a team in a small village. The support from the farming community and local community is truly heart-warming, and the community spirit is magnificent,” she said.

The location of the Sheep Fair will be in Griffin’s car park, and it will get underway from 10am.

There will, once again, be an auction on the day, and the donation of animals is most welcome. Funds raised from the auction will go towards the Palliative Care Unit at University Hospital Kerry.

A raffle with wonderful spot prizes donated by local sponsors will also be running throughout the day.

There will also be children’s entertainment and bucket collections and, as an addition to this year’s event, there will also be a pet show in the afternoon.

For details of all events on the day, visit the Castlemaine Events Committee Facebook page.