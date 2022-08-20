Castlemaine farmer O’Dowd intends to stay on as Kerry IFA Dairy Chairperson

Castlemaine farmer Michael O’Dowd has said he intends to stay on as the county’s IFA Dairy Chairperson.

It follows the resignation of Vice Chairperson and Sheep Chairperson John Joe Mac Gearailt yesterday (Friday). Mr Mac Gearailt told The Kerryman he is one of several members of the county executive subject to a formal complaint that has been lodged with the IFA.

Mr Mac Gearailt said he was stepping down from his positions on doctor’s advice, and he linked his decision to a WhatsApp message he received, informing him of the complaint, last month. It is not clear where the message originated from or how many people it was sent to.

Speaking to The Kerryman, Mr O’Dowd said he, too, received this WhatsApp message and is also one of the individuals subject to the complaint lodged with the IFA.

The IFA at national level is yet to respond to queries put to it by The Kerryman. This newspaper has sought clarity on what precisely the complaint relates to and the number of people subject to this complaint.

Both Mr Mac Gearailt and Mr O’Dowd have been heavily critical of the Association’s handling of the complaint. Mr O’Dowd told this newspaper that he does not intend to resign from the county executive, as Mr Mac Gearailt did yesterday.

County Chairperson Kenny Jones yesterday declined to comment on the matter aside from assuring that the normal business of the Kerry executive is continuing as usual by its officers.