Castleisland's only All-Black celebrated at The Crageens

All-Black, Timothy O'Connor's great grand nephew, Peter O'Connor (left) pictured with local historian and Castleisland RFC and Munster Rugby official, Maurice Walsh in Castleisland during Mr O'Connor's visit in 2015. Inset is one of the few available photographs of 'Castleisland's All-Black.' Photo by John Reidy

Another aspect of Castleisland's great rugby tradition was marked at the historic Crageens on Tuesday evening with a series of presentations and passes which have been quite a while in the pipeline.

In early 2015 Castleisland Rugby Club officer, Maurice Walsh discovered that one of only a handful of Irish born All Blacks was a native of these parts.

Timothy Beehane O'Connor was born in Kilcusnin in 1860, the son of Daniel O'Connor and Mary 'Behane' from Lixnaw. The family emigrated to New Zealand in the late 1870s and settled in Ponsonby.

No doubt, because of their knowledge of the game of caid in Ireland and its similarity to rugby, the young O'Connors were attracted to the local game and it seems that Timothy excelled at it.

Maurice Walsh also provided the following description of Timothy and his career from an All Blacks history:

“Tim O'Connor was a large, heavy Irishman who was a member of the first New Zealand team ever selected in 1884. He had been prominent in Auckland rugby for some years before the team was chosen and was virtually an automatic selection, even though nomination rather than any trial form chose the team.

Rejoicing in the good Irish name of Timothy Beehane O'Connor and born at Kilcusnin, Castleisland, his date of birth is given as 1 January 1860, although for many years this was uncertain.

What is certain is that by the time he was in his early 20s, there were few better rugby players anywhere in Auckland.

O'Connor had a number of notable firsts in his career. He was a member of the Auckland Combined Clubs side that met New South Wales in 1882, the first match ever played in this country by a touring team, and since Auckland won 7-0 it represented the first win by a New Zealand side over a touring team.

He was also part of the Auckland side that later administered an 18-4 defeat to the tourists, scoring a try. In 1883, he was a member of the first Auckland Union representative team and scored the province's first try against Canterbury, thus gaining Auckland's first point - tries were only worth one point in those days.

A year later he was a member of the first New Zealand side ever fielded, against the Combined XV in Wellington before heading off to Australia. On tour he was kept busy, playing six of the eight matches. His bulk (at 14st, or 89kg, he and James Allen were the heaviest forwards in the side) and pace, surprising for such a big man, made him an invaluable tourist. He later led Auckland to victory over the 1888 British team, the first local skipper to enjoy success against these formidable tourists, having taken over the captaincy from the injured Bob Whiteside.

In the days before the Auckland union was formed, O'Connor represented the province's Combined Clubs side in 1881 and 1882 from North Shore. By 1883 he was playing for the old Auckland club, where he was a stalwart until the end of the decade. However, Auckland folded in 1891 through lack of numbers, prompting the introduction of the District Scheme, and O'Connor played out his last few seasons in Ponsonby colours.

He made the last of his 19 Auckland appearances in 1892, giving him a

record few early players could match.

Six of his appearances had been against touring teams; Auckland had won three and drawn one of these games. O'Connor served for a few years on the Ponsonby committee before turning his attention to the now defunct City club - which had basically taken over the Auckland club's area - and served as auditor to that body for many years.

O’Connor's strength made him a noted field athlete in his day, as he won the 1893 Australasian shot put title and three at national level (1891, 1892 and 1897), adding another Australasian title in the hammer throw in 1893.

A publican at Auckland's Victoria and Waverley Hotels who used his name to advertise his hotel in some of the early rugby publications "T B O'Connor - Proprietor - Captain Auckland Team that defeated England 1888; member first New Zealand team to tour Australia 1884.

Tim O'Connor died in Auckland on February 5th 1936."